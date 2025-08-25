A new Indian restaurant has just opened in New York City. Following the success of its Houston outpost, Musaafer has established a second space in Tribeca. The opening has already created quite a buzz, since Musaafer made headlines when it won a Michelin star last year. It is one of only a handful of Indian restaurants in the USA to receive this coveted culinary accolade. With its expansion to New York, Musaafer aims to bring its signature style of fine dining to a whole new segment of food enthusiasts.





Housed in a historic building, Musaafer's interiors are palatial and awe-inspiring. The new restaurant is spread across 10,000 square feet split between two levels, and can seat more than 140 guests. The entrance features soaring marble walls, patterned glasswork, and other immersive details. Inside, high ceilings, marbled tables with delicate inlays, and beautiful chandeliers set the tone for a regal dining experience. The main dining room is designed to evoke the Taj Mahal. Each element was reportedly made by artisans in India and later transported for reassembly in New York. One of its other standout spaces is the Sheesh Mahal: a mirrored dining area, which is a nod to India's famed Palace of Mirrors. It is outfitted with thousands of hand-cut reflective tiles, which come together to create a theatrical, kaleidoscopic effect.

True to its name, which translates to "traveller," Musaafer's menu is the result of extensive exploration. Executive Chef Mayank Istwal journeyed across India, studying regional traditions, flavours, and cooking methods. Dishes range from refined classics to bold innovations. Highlights include Khasi Black Sesame Cod, Lychee Ceviche, Mithu's Coriander Shrimp, and The Butter Chicken Experience, among others. Not all of the dishes will be the same across both Musaafer locations - there are specials exclusive to the New York restaurant. The cocktail menu promises to be equally creative.





For co-owners Mithu and Shammi Malik (who previously launched Musaafer in Houston), bringing the concept to New York was a long-standing dream. After winning critical acclaim and recognition in Texas, they decided to expand to one of the world's most sought-after dining destinations. The city's appetite for varied culinary experiences made Tribeca the perfect home.