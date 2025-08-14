The use of AI assistant tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Grok is growing more popular by the day. AI users continue to test these platforms and come up with creative ways to use them in daily life. One such hack is now going viral on Instagram, involving a supermarket shopping trip. Content creator Ravali shared on Instagram how she used ChatGPT to choose a sweet watermelon while shopping. She first clicked a photo at the supermarket showing several watermelons and asked the AI tool, "Which is the best watermelon?"





ChatGPT responded with common tips for spotting a good watermelon - such as looking for one with a large, yellow, deep spot and a relatively uniform shape. She then prompted it to "show in the picture", and ChatGPT returned an image highlighting a specific watermelon from the lot.





The content creator later said the watermelon turned out to be sweet and perfectly ripe.

In her caption, she wrote, "So we asked ChatGPT to pick the best watermelon for us. And it delivered. We got the sweetest watermelon. No more hitting, checking, or talking to your watermelon before picking."







The clip has gone viral with over 7 million views. This use of AI tools in everyday life has triggered mixed reactions. Take a look:





"It's amazing, but simultaneously, we are forgetting basic skills, like recalling phone numbers," one viewer commented. Another remarked, "Cool, it is slowly replacing your brain." A third said, "This generation doesn't rely on themselves for anything."





However, others found the hack useful. One wrote, "Once I asked ChatGPT to show me where the medicine was on the shelf. It was a really large shelf and I couldn't find it. It worked for me."





Another said, "This is good use of AI and I love it." A third commented, "When I go to a restaurant, I take a picture of the wine list and tell ChatGPT what I ordered for food. It instantly pairs the best wine with my food, and it has seriously never failed! It's so good."





What are your views on using AI in daily life? Share them in the comments below.