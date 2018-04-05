Summer Care: 4 DIY Watermelon Juice Face Masks For A Flawless Skin

Watermelon revives our body from the scorching heat
Watermelon is a delicious fruit that makes for a refreshing treat during summers. Filled with red pulp and sweet juices, watermelon revives our body from the scorching heat outside. No wonder we all desperately wait for summers to gorge on this cool summer fruit. Drinking watermelon juice increases antioxidants in our body, which help us to stay healthy and hydrated and keep many diseases at bay. Watermelons are also rich in vitamin C that strengthens our immunity system and protect us from seasonal allergies and infections. This juicy fruit not just revives our body from inside, but it revitalises our skin, if applied from outside. Its high water content nurtures our skin and makes it soft, supple and flawless. Here are 4 DIY watermelon juice face masks to detox your skin this summer.
1. Watermelon Juice and Honey Face Mask For Tan Removal It is because of excessive sun exposure, our skin tends to produce melanin, which makes our skin look darker and tanned. Watermelon juice and honey face mask is a perfect solution for the ones looking for an instant solution from tanned and damaged skin.
How To Apply: Mix equal amount of honey and cold watermelon juice. Wash your skin with cold water and pat dry it. Apply it on your face and neck, and let it stay for 30 minutes. Wash it off with fresh cold water.
2. Watermelon Juice And Yogurt Face Mask For Glowing Skin Yogurt is known do to wonders for our skin and hair. The combination of watermelon juice and yogurt can give you a supple and radiant skin. Regular use of this face mask will makes your skin look younger and healthier.
How To Apply: Take a small bowl and add half cup of watermelon juice in it. Add one tablespoon of yogurt, and mix both the ingredients well. Apply the face mask on your face and neck, and let it stay for 20 minutes. Wash it off with cold water.
3. Watermelon And Lemon Juice For Dry Skin If you have a dry skin, then bring this face mask to your rescue. Lemon will gently exfoliate your dry, dead skin cells, whereas honey and watermelon juice will moisturise and hydrate your rough skin.
How To Apply: Take two tablespoons of watermelon juice in a small bowl; add one tablespoon of lemon juice and one teaspoon of honey in it. Mix all the ingredients very well. Apply this face mask on your face and neck. Let it stay for 10 to 15 minutes, then wash it off with water.
4. Watermelon And Raw Milk For Brighter Skin Milk is a great cleanser, especially raw milk, which makes your complexion fairer and brighter. It is also a great moisturiser that is known to heal dry skin cells. Milk is also known to treat sunburns and sunspots. Watermelon juice will rejuvenate your face and give you a fresh look.
How To Apply: Take one tablespoon of watermelon juice in a bowl. Add one tablespoon of raw milk, and mix them well. Apply the mask on your clean face and let it stay for 20 to 25 minutes. Wash it off with cold water.
So, what are you waiting for? Bring these refreshing watermelon juice face masks to your rescue and flaunt your soft, glowing skin this summer!