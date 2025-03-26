Have you ever had the pleasure of gulping down goli soda on a hot afternoon? If yes, you are familiar with the cool, simple comforts this homegrown beverage can provide. This beloved desi drink is also known by names such as banta soda, goti soda, etc. It is typically sold in Codd-neck bottles, which provide an ideal shape for carbonated drinks. During the production process, a marble is pushed up the neck of the bottle to seal it. Later, when it is opened, the pressure is released with a "pop" which gives it a name. This fizzy drink has a certain nostalgic appeal for many Indians. Recently, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry of the Government of India has decided to take this experience to consumers abroad.

Also Read: History Of Soda In India: 5 Iconic Homegrown Soda Brands That Will Make You Nostalgic





The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which is part of the same Ministry, has announced the global resurgence of the traditional Indian Goli Soda. It has now been rebranded as Goli Pop Soda. As per the ministry, this iconic drink is making a significant comeback, aided by an innovative rebranding and strategic global expansion. February 4, 2025, marked the official global launch of Goli Pop Soda. The event underscored India's commitment to promoting authentic, high-quality products while strengthening its presence in the global beverage market.





Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recently took to X. to celebrate the milestone. "Bharat's very own GOLI POP SODA returns to wow tastebuds worldwide! Kudos to @APEDADOC for promoting the revival of the traditional Indian Goli Soda," he wrote. He also shared a glimpse of the rebranded bottle. Take a look below:

The refreshed packaging includes a unique pop opener. The drink is being positioned as an exciting and trendy product, as per the APEDA. It declared, "Goli Pop Soda is not just a drink - it is a testament to India's rich culinary heritage and vibrant beverage industry. The product's growing success in global markets proves that homegrown Indian flavours can compete with international giants, opening new avenues for Indian exports and further solidifying India's leadership in the global food and beverage sector."

Also Read: 10 Traditional Indian Cool Drinks You Have To Try This Summer





The APEDA highlighted that the beverage has already gained a foothold in international markets including the United States, the UK, Europe, and Gulf countries. Moreover, there have been steady deliveries exported to Lulu Hypermarket, one of the largest retail chains in the Gulf region. Thousands of bottles have been stocked across Lulu outlets, where the product has reportedly received a highly positive reception. The APEDA said, "In the UK, Goli Pop Soda has swiftly evolved into a cultural phenomenon, appealing to consumers who embrace the fusion of traditional Indian flavours with a modern twist. This development represents a significant step in showcasing India's rich beverage heritage on the global stage."