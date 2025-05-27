In Indian homes, rice is non-negotiable. No meal feels complete without a hearty bowl of steamed or spiced rice. From biryanis to pulaos, rice is consumed in countless forms and continues to surprise our taste buds. Even leftover rice gets a second life in the form of cutlets or pancakes the next day. While the rice recipes are endless, there is one that might not be on your radar yet—Kharzi rice. This easy, flavour-packed dish is perfect for lunchboxes, tiffins, or even a lazy dinner. It is quick, cheesy, and hassle-free. Let us break down what goes into Kharzi rice and how you can make it in under 15 minutes.





What Is Kharzi Rice?

Kharzi rice is a comforting rice dish that originates from Arunachal Pradesh. According to local legend, it is a traditional recipe from the Monpa community, who are known for their simple cooking techniques. What sets this rice apart is that it uses no complicated methods or exotic ingredients—just a few pantry staples and a bit of grated cheese. The result is a creamy, slightly spicy, and deeply satisfying one-pot rice dish. It is ideal for beginner-level cooks, college students, or anyone looking for quick rice recipes that do not compromise on flavour.

How To Make Kharzi Rice | Quick Kharzi Rice Recipe

Preparing Kharzi rice at home takes no more than 15 minutes if you already have cooked rice on hand. It is one of those fuss-free lunchbox meals that can be made even on busy weekdays.





Ingredients:

1 ¾ cups cooked rice

3 dry red chillies

1 ½ tbsp mozzarella cheese

1 tsp chopped ginger

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 small tomato, finely chopped

½ tsp salt

1/3 cup chopped spring onions

¼ cup boiled green peas

1 ½ tsp oil

Steps:

1. Prepare The Paste

In a blender, add the soaked red chillies, sliced tomatoes, garlic, ginger, cheese, and salt. Blend until smooth. This flavourful paste will serve as the base of your Kharzi rice.

2. Saute The Paste

Heat oil in a pan and add the blended paste. Cook it on a low flame until the raw aroma of the ginger disappears. Stir continuously so the cheese does not stick to the bottom of the pan.

3. Add Vegetables And Cooked Rice

Once the paste is cooked, add the chopped spring onions and sauté for a few seconds. Keep the flame low. Next, add the cooked rice and boiled peas. Mix gently to coat the rice evenly in the cheesy, spicy mixture. Serve hot!

What Can You Serve With Kharzi Rice?

This dish is flavourful enough to stand on its own, but you can easily pair it with a fried egg or a light egg curry. To balance out the richness, serve it with a cooling cucumber or boondi raita. If you prefer something fresher, a crunchy mooli salad or simple kachumber will work well. It is one of those tiffin recipes that tastes good on its own but gets even better with light sides.

Can You Use Processed Cheese Instead Of Mozzarella?

Yes, you absolutely can. If mozzarella is not available, processed cheese works as a substitute. Just make sure to grate it finely so that it melts quickly. Keep in mind that mozzarella gives the rice a creamier texture, while processed cheese will not be as smooth. Traditionally, Kharzi rice uses a locally fermented cheese from Arunachal Pradesh. Since that may not be readily available, either mozzarella or processed cheese can be used at home.





Try this cheesy and satisfying recipe, perfect for quick dinners, lunchbox packing, or even a last-minute tiffin meal. Share your version in the comments and let us know how it turned out.