Grandparents like to spoil their grandkids. From turning a blind eye on some of their mischief to making grand feasts at home in their honour, they express their love in different ways. And this "special treatment" applies not only when grandchildren are young, but also as they grow older. A recent viral video shows a great example of this. A vlogger took to Instagram to share a short reel featuring her grandparents and herself. In the clip, we can see the elderly couple at what seems to be a grocery store. They are buying a few items at the billing counter.

Also Read: Welsh Husband Makes Idli, Chutney And Chai For Indian Wife, Internet Calls Him "Green Flag"





When they exit the shop, they hand over the bag full of treats to their granddaughter. She holds it up to the camera to show off her haul. The text on the video reads, "Not my grandparents taking me to the nearby grocery store to buy me (a 26-year-old working woman) snacks for the time I'm visiting them." The vlogger seemed to be touched by this simple gesture, and so were many Instagram users.

Also Read: Gravy Check, Spoon Drop: Vlogger's 'Perfect' Cooking Moment Is Too Relatable





Here's how people reacted in the comments section:





"We'll always be kids to them."





"As per grandparent math, your age is 2+6 = 8 years old, who needs snacks & spoiling."





"My grandpa does the same thing, they are so precious."





"Always haha! If my grandma knows I'm coming, she'll start saving snacks, fruits from our trees and other tasty treats. Grandparents are precious."





"This is so wholesome! I remember my grandfather used to make 'Aam ka Ras' for me whenever I used to go visit him during summer vacations. I used to sit with him during the whole time, so I got to eat the leftover mango slices. Lol."





"I wish my grandparents were here. I'm sure they would have done that too!"





"Reminds me of my late grandparents who did this every time I visited them (note: they were just 1km away from us and I used to visit them almost all day). Missing their love."





"Every time I went to my daadi's place, I came back home with a bag full of snacks. Ig this is what truly love is."





"Cutest thing I've seen on the internet today."





Before this, a video of a "Nonna" (an Italian grandmother) feeding her grandchild working from home went viral. In the reel, the grandma is seen serving the person different types of delicious treats. Click here to read the full story.