Singer Diljit Dosanjh has often left us delighted with his foodie journeys. He can infuse fun into every bit of life. Be it a stage show or his culinary tales, Diljit lives like a king. Let's not forget his blockbuster Met Gala debut. Latest stop? London. The Amar Singh Chamkila star, who is currently on a world tour, has been constantly updating his fans with his culinary expeditions. His latest food spot - a luxe cafe in London. In a video on Instagram, Diljit documented his journey alongside his playful commentary. Right from exiting his swanky vehicle, ordering the highly-priced coffee, recording the chef in the entire process of preparing the cup of coffee, to finally serving him the hot beverage that was packed with every bit of royalty, the singer's drool-worthy video gave a virtual tour of him enjoying the moment.





Also Read: Viral: Woman's Grandparents Buy Bag Full Of Snacks For Her, Internet Explains Their Special "Math"





Although noting its price on the menu card, Diljit revealed that a cup of the “Most Expensive Coffee of London” is almost equivalent to a Punjabi wedding in his homeland. The waiter over them even informed the singer that the coffee beans were completely pure, unlike others, leaving him stunned. He ended the video by exclaiming, “Maza aa raha hai,” adding that even if he is not completely delighted by the taste, the price has been tickling his bones to claim its taste.

Watch the full video below:

Diljit Dosanjh keeps updating his fans with his culinary journeys. Last Sunday, in a post on his Instagram stories, the actor revealed what his breakfast looked like. The video featured a delicious-looking platter, including an array of dishes which he enjoyed with his team. It had a bowl of Gotu Kola Sambol, a Sri Lankan salad made with finely chopped Gotu Kola leaves mixed with ingredients such as onion, tomato, chilli, grated coconut, and lime juice. Besides this were two bowls of aloo gobhi and avocado, followed by more items. Read on to know more.





Before that, Diljit Dosanjh gave a glimpse of his super-energetic frothing day with his cook in the kitchen. In a video posted on Instagram, he was seen preparing coffee while his cook was busy making eggs. Meanwhile, the singer added a fun twist to the moment by saying, "Yeah, what's up? Today is frothing day." Click here to read more.





Also Read: Bhagyashree Shares A Quick And Easy Recipe For Chilla - Watch Video Here



Diljit Dosanjh's foodie diaries are surely unmissable.