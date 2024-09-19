Sara Tendulkar's latest Instagram post is a feast for all foodies. She's not just savouring “good food” but celebrating it with style. The first image features her holding a cold coffee, topped with a generous swirl of fresh cream. But the real showstopper is the next slide — a mouthwatering chicken taco, perfectly dressed with green chutney, herbs and mayo. As you swipe through, you will spot a tea counter with options like hibiscus tea and rose tea, proving that Sara knows how to indulge in the finest teas. The final slides showcase the season's tropical star — mango — paired with a variety of refreshing drinks.

Sara Tendulkar's feed is not just a gallery of food photos, it is a celebration of taste. Among the other snaps, we're treated to a bowl of salad brimming with avocados, tomatoes and more. The subsequent slides are a mouthwatering parade of delectable delights — a rich chocolate cake, saucy momos, meaty baos, crispy bacon, freshly cut fruits, juicy berries and iconic Italian egg dishes.

Each image is a feast for the eyes. Accompanying the images, Sara captioned her post with “A taste of summer,” punctuated by a flurry of food and drink emojis.

Despite diving into such wonderful meals the entire summer in London, Sara didn't miss the opportunity to relish some homemade food. Earlier, she posted a picture of "ghar ka khana" (homemade food) on her Instagram Stories and delighted her fans with her desi choice. Her plate was filled with ragi dosa, yellow dal, dry aloo sabzi, mint chutney, and paneer bhurji. Read on to know more.

Before that, Sara was spotted on a "breakfast date" with her brother Arjun Tendulkar when he was in London. She posted a short clip on her Instagram Stories with a close-up of scrambled eggs, brown bread toast, and two cups of black coffee. “Followed by a breakfast date," wrote Sara. Read on to know more.

Sara Tendulkar's food posts are nothing short of a culinary adventure for food enthusiasts, offering a glimpse into her palate and love for exquisite flavours.