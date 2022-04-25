Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar rang in his 49th birthday on April 24, 2022. Wishes poured in for the ace cricketer from former teammates and well-known personalities on the occasion. It was indeed a special birthday for Tendulkar, who celebrated amidst the company of near and dear ones including his pet dogs too. And of course, any milestone is incomplete without some delicious food! Sachin Tendulkar also shared a picture of himself cutting a decadent birthday cake. His daughter Sara Tendulkar could be seen standing by his side. Take a look:

(Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Loves This Popular Maharashtrian Dish; Can You Guess)





"Brought in my birthday with my loved ones! Thank you everyone for the warm wishes," wrote Sachin Tendulkar in the caption of his post. We could see Sachin cutting an amazingly decadent chocolate truffle cake decorated with flowers and foil on top. A number of cricketers such as Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Dilip Doshi also commented on the post by Sachin Tendulkar.





Those who follow Sachin Tendulkar closely would know that he is a big foodie. He often shares snippets of his foodie indulgences on Instagram for his 34.1 million fan following. Whether it is a simple 'Pie' on the occasion of 'Pi' day, Mumbai's favourite Misal Pav, or just some delicious Gujarati food - Sachin Tendulkar relishes it all.





Take a look at some of the other foodie posts by Sachin Tendulkar:

We hope to see more of Sachin Tendulkar's foodie diaries soon! On the work front, he is currently with the Mumbai Indians team as a mentor in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).