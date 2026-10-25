Chef Ranveer Brar has shared a simple tip to make food taste better when cooking in a pressure cooker. He said the trick is to cut vegetables and other ingredients into slightly bigger pieces instead of chopping them too finely.

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Taking to Instagram, the chef said, "In a pressure cooker, ingredients get cooked so much that they can lose their flavour."





"Want to cook flavourful food in a pressure cooker? Try this simple hack," he captioned the post.

He suggested keeping the cuts thick, especially for ingredients like tomatoes, onions, ginger and garlic used in tadka. For example, tomatoes should be cut into bigger pieces, while ginger can be crushed into thick pieces.





According to Chef Ranveer, bigger cuts help ingredients release their flavour slowly while the food cooks for a longer time. This is especially useful for dishes that need more time in a pressure cooker.





He explained that keeping the ingredients in bigger pieces is the key to cooking food in a pressure cooker. "So, the next time you prepare a curry or another pressure-cooked dish, avoid chopping your ingredients too finely."





Chef Ranveer often shares simple kitchen hacks that can make cooking easier. Earlier, he shared a tip for frying potatoes safely. He advised removing as much water as possible from potatoes before putting them in hot oil, as excess moisture can cause the oil to splatter.

He also shared a simple technique to break open a coconut without much effort. In his video, Ranveer pointed out the three lines on the coconut between its eye spots. He then gently tapped along one of these lines using a heavy tool. After just three hits, the coconut broke into two halves.





The chef also placed a bowl underneath the coconut before breaking it so that the coconut water could be collected instead of spilling out.

From breaking a coconut without wasting its water to frying potatoes safely and making flavourful food in a pressure cooker, Chef Ranveer Brar's simple kitchen hacks show how small changes can make everyday cooking easier.