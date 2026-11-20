Kerala's food culture has found a rather unexpected way into pop culture with a quirky twist on one of cinema's most iconic franchises. Kerala Tourism recently gave the popular tea-time snack bonda a James Bond-inspired makeover with a witty promotional campaign. The ad also reached Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who shared praise for the campaign on Instagram.





The poster featured a deep green backdrop with the Kerala Tourism logo and its familiar “God's Own Country” tagline placed in the top corner. At the centre, bold white lettering read “The name is Bonda”, borrowing from the iconic introduction associated with the James Bond franchise.





The visual wordplay continued with two golden, round bondas replacing the double zero in the 007 emblem, complete with the familiar gun-barrel design. The ad was a playful nod to the James Bond franchise and Robert Pattinson stepping into the 007 role.

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Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Shashi Tharoor wrote, "I'm delighted that KeralaTourism ads are getting better and better! Here they are introducing a popular teatime snack with a hat-tip to lan Fleming - though eating seven of these in one sitting would not be possible...."

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant also applauded the campaign. He praised the ad for bringing together a local culinary favourite and a globally recognised pop-culture reference for an engaging marketing idea.





"With Robert Pattinson stepping into the iconic role of James Bond, 007 has a new face. And Kerala Tourism has found its own Bond in Bonda - a much-loved local snack made with a spicy mashed-potato filling encased in a crispy gram-flour batter. It's a great example of how a little local flavour and a clever connect with global pop culture can make destination marketing truly engaging," read the side note.

Kant is a former IAS officer of the Kerala cadre and was the state's tourism secretary during the iconic “God's Own Country” branding.





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What is a Bonda?





Bonda is a deep-fried South Indian snack, usually round and served hot with chutneys or sambar. It is typically made with a flavourful mashed potato filling seasoned with onions, green chillies, ginger, curry leaves, mustard seeds and turmeric.





The mixture is shaped into small balls, dipped in a gram flour batter and deep-fried until golden and crisp on the outside, while remaining soft and aromatic inside. Some common varieties include aloo bonda and Mysore Bonda.