Music composer Anirush Ravichander and Kavya Maran have been in the news ever since they tied the knot in Greece on November 11. After returning to Chennai, the couple is now gearing up for their wedding reception on November 21. While celebrations and professional achievements have kept them in the news, the 36-year-old has also shared details about his food preferences and where is likes to eat.





In an interview, Anirudh revealed that he is a vegetarian and loves to eat spicy Andhra meals. He also shared his go-to restaurant in Chennai and what makes him keep going back to it.





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Anirudh Ravichander's Go-To Restaurant Is In Chennai

In a conversation with Mashable India, Anirudh Ravichander was asked which restaurants he would recommend everyone try, the composer named National Lodge. Calling it a very old restaurant that continues to be packed with diners, he added, "It's my favourite. You should try National Lodge, because it has spicy Andhra meals."

Located on Govindappa Naicken Street in Chennai's Georgetown neighbourhood, National Lodge has been serving Andhra-style vegetarian food for decades. Established in 1952 by Kota Ehirajulu, the restaurant has retained much of its old-school character over the years. It was originally set up when Georgetown was an important commercial centre of Madras and had a sizeable Telugu-speaking population.





The restaurant is known for its traditional Andhra meals, which come with several accompaniments. These include thalimpu (a stir-fried vegetable preparation), appalam, pappu, chutney and raita. One of its popular offerings is paruppu podi, also known as gunpowder, a spiced lentil powder typically mixed with rice and ghee. The meal also features dishes such as rasam, pulusu and curd rice, with a fiery fried chilli served towards the end.

What Makes Andhra Food So Spicy?

Andhra cuisine is widely known for its bold flavours and generous use of chillies. Rice is a staple, and a traditional meal often brings together dal, vegetable preparations, tamarind-based gravies, pickles and chutneys. Red chillies, particularly those associated with the Guntur region, contribute much of the heat, while tamarind adds a distinct tanginess to several preparations.





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Some popular vegetarian dishes include pesarattu, a savoury green gram dosa; gutti vankaya koora - a stuffed brinjal curry, and gongura pachadi - a tangy chutney made using gongura leaves. Andhra meals also commonly feature pappu (dal), pulusu (a tangy stew) and rice, often accompanied by pickle and podi.

Have you been to National Lodge before? Let us know in the comments below.