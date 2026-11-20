Himachal Pradesh has opened its first donkey farm in Bilaspur district. Dairica Farms, owned by Sanjeev Singh Thakur, started the farm with 12 donkeys and plans to increase the number to 25. The farm aims to sell this milk for Rs 7,000 per litre, with the aim of supplying to Indian and international companies that make skincare, beauty and health products.





The new farm was officially opened by Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani during the Dairy Conclave 2026 in Kandror village. The project is expected to create new work opportunities for locals and encourage farmers to explore a different source of income.





Donkey milk is expected to sell for around Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per litre. Its powdered form is even more expensive, as it costs between Rs 20,000 and Rs 80,000 per kg. The final price depends on the quality of the powder.

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According to a CSR Journal report, Dairica Farms is already involved in producing, collecting and selling milk. Co-founder Seerat Toor shared that the idea behind the business came after seeing the falling number of donkeys in India. They decided to focus on raising Spiti donkeys, a breed that is found in Himachal Pradesh.





Sanjeev Singh Thakur also revealed that the company currently collects more than 2,700 litres of milk every day. Apart from running their own farm, Thakur and Toor work with livestock owners in nearby areas.





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As per an earlier press release by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, those planning to start animal breeding farms can get a subsidy of up to Rs 50 lakh to set up farms for animals such as sheep, goat, pig, camel, horse and donkey. So far, the government has approved 3,843 projects worth Rs 2,672.65 crore. The approved subsidy for these projects stands at Rs 1,233.69 crore. Out of the approved projects, 2014 have already received the first part of the subsidy, worth Rs 354.06 crore.