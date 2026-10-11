In a world where diners are becoming increasingly conscious of what goes on their plates, one Miami restaurant is taking a different approach to cooking. Started by Dilo Murad, Avo Miami has been drawing attention for its commitment to providing the healthiest possible meals.

Calling themselves the “cleanest” kitchen in Miami, this restaurant claims to use no seed oils and microwaves, focusing on healthy ingredients and fresh foods. Founded in 2021, the restaurant opened with a mission to revolutionise healthy food in Miami Beach. According to their official website, they use locally sourced ingredients, create menus guided by nutritionists, and prepare every dish right in front of the customers in their open kitchen.

The founder, Dilo Murad, on his own journey to embrace a healthy lifestyle, gave birth to the restaurant. The whole place cooks with only olive oil and zero seed oils. Additionally, there is not a single microwave in the building.

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The restaurant claims that their open kitchen showcases fresh, organic cuisine made with the highest-quality, nutrient-dense ingredients. Their menu features grass-fed and organic meats, fresh wild-caught fish, and plant-based specialities to suit every preference. They also serve refreshing cold-pressed juices and handcrafted coffee, all made fresh to order.

The restaurant currently operates in three places; these include Miami Beach, South Miami, and Coconut Grove. Their team consists of 25-plus staff members, and they claim to have served more than 35,000 customers over the years.

Take a Look at the Restaurant:

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The video has captured the attention of several users online. “Looks amazing, and the place is so clean. Need to try them when I get back to Miami. I've heard great things about this place,” one of them wrote.

“Oh wow," another exclaimed.

“The best in Miami!” someone else commented.

“Can't wait to visit,” an individual added.

Additionally, all of their dishes are thoughtfully balanced with the right mix of protein, fats, and carbohydrates to provide the customers with the best possible nutrient-dense meals.

Would you want to try this place? Let us know.