If you are planning an overnight train journey between Mumbai and Bengaluru, you may soon get Maharashtrian dishes such as puran poli, zunka bhakar and poha. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is planning to add more Maharashtrian food options to the train menu following requests from passengers travelling from Mumbai. The train was launched on November 1.





Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of the Federation of Suburban Railway Passengers Association, told HT, "The Vande Bharat Sleeper train connects two big cities, so there is a need to provide cuisine that passengers can relish. We asked the rail authorities to serve these Maharashtrian dishes of good quality."





Currently, the menu mainly features South Indian food as the train starts its journey from Bengaluru. Breakfast options include upma, medu vada and idli served with chutney and sambar. However, passengers from Mumbai wanted more regional dishes to be included.

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Puran poli is among the first dishes being considered for the menu, while zunka bhakar may also be added. IRCTC has already listed poha as an option and is working on ways to keep it fresh during the journey.





An IRCTC official shared that the organisation is looking for restaurants and cloud kitchens that can prepare these dishes while meeting the food quality standards required on the train.





"We are trying to include local cuisine in the menu. We are working on finding cloud kitchens and restaurants that can prepare quality dishes that meet the standards for serving passengers on the Vande Bharat Sleeper train," the official said.





Here's everything you need to know about the Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train

Menu

In the morning, passengers are served tea, coffee or green tea, two branded digestive biscuits or cookies.

Breakfast

Passengers can choose one of the following four options:

Two idlis, one vada and sambar

Masala poha, vegetable upma or vermicelli upma, served with kesari bath

Two vegetable cutlets with two slices of bread, butter and tomato sauce

Two-egg omelette with two slices of bread, butter and tomato sauce

Dinner

Lemon rice or steamed rice

Three chapatis or two parathas

Karnataka-style sambar or yellow dal tadka

Paneer, a regional vegetarian dish or a chicken dish

Curd in a cup or packaged buttermilk

Pickle sachet and packed Indian sweets

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Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper: Route And Stops

The Vande Bharat Sleeper connects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai with SMVT Bengaluru. The train operates six days a week in both directions. During the journey, the train stops at eight stations: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan.

Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper: Ticket Prices

The ticket fare depends on the travel class. Third AC tickets cost Rs 2,810, while Second AC tickets cost Rs 3,630. First AC fares Rs 4,450.





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