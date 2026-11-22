Winter calls for wholesome and nutritious treats that offer both taste and nourishment. Giving traditional Indian sweets a healthy twist, a content creator shared an easy recipe of high-protein sattu laddoos.
Sharing the benefits of this recipe, the creator said, “Roasted chana gives plant-based protein and fibre, nuts and seeds add healthy fats and minerals, and jaggery gives natural sweetness and energy. Perfect as a mid-morning or evening snack in winter.”
Take a look at the recipe:
Ingredients
- Roasted chana (skin removed) – 2 cups
- Grated dry coconut – ½ cup
- Mixed nuts and seeds – ½ cup (almonds, cashews, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds)
- Cardamom powder – 1 tsp
- Ghee – 1 tbsp
- Jaggery powder – ¾ cup
- Water – ¼ cup
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Method of Preparation
- Heat 1 tbsp ghee in a pan on low heat and add the mixed nuts and seeds. Roast everything for 2-3 minutes, stirring continuously. In the same pan, add roasted chana and stir for 1-2 minutes. To this add grated dry coconut and mix everything well. Roast lightly without browning. Set the mixture aside and let everything cool slightly.
- Transfer the roasted chana, coconut, nuts, and seeds to a mixer jar and grind everything into a coarse mixture.
- In a separate pan, add jaggery powder, water, and 1 tbsp ghee. Cook on low to medium heat for 7-8 minutes, stirring continuously. Cook it until the jaggery melts and the syrup turns slightly thick and sticky.
- Add the ground mixture to the warm jaggery syrup and mix everything thoroughly. Add cardamom powder and nutmeg powder. While the mixture is still warm, take small portions and shape into round laddus with your hands.
Tips and storage hacks
- Roast on low heat to avoid burning the nuts and seeds.
- Grind only after the roasted ingredients have cooled a bit.
- If the mixture gets too sticky or hard to shape, warm it slightly. Grease your palms with a little ghee while rolling.
- Store in a clean, dry, airtight container. At room temperature it lasts about 7–8 days; in the fridge about 15–20 days.
Would you like to try this recipe? Let us know.
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