Prajakta Koli believes food is a wonderful way to explore different cultures. Giving fans a glimpse into her love for Nepali cuisine, Prajakta revealed that Chukauni is one of her favourite Nepali dishes.

During her appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Prajakta talked about how much she loves Chukauni and shared, “Every time I go to Nepal and we visit a Thakali restaurant, I only eat Dhido. And Gundruk or Sinkhi chutney, I love it; Nepali food just hits different.”

Let's take a look at the full recipe of Chukauni:

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Ingredients

For the Yoghurt and Potato Base:

3 medium potatoes (boiled and cut into bite-sized cubes)

250 g thick plain curd

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

2–3 green chillies, finely chopped

¼ cup fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp lemon or lime juice

Salt to taste

2–3 tbsp water (only if needed to adjust consistency)

For the Tempering:

2 tbsp mustard oil

½ tsp fenugreek seeds

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves

Method of Preparation

Boil or steam the potatoes until they are fork-tender, then let them cool slightly. Peel and cut them into roughly 1-inch cubes. In a large bowl, whisk the curd until it is completely smooth and lump-free. Stir in the roasted cumin powder, red chilli powder, salt, and a splash of water if the curd is overly thick.

After that, add the cubed potatoes, thinly sliced onions, chopped green chillies, and most of the fresh coriander into the seasoned curd. You need to toss everything until the potato pieces are coated perfectly.

In a pan, heat the mustard oil over medium-high heat until it just starts to smoke. Turn off the heat and add the fenugreek seeds. Let them sizzle until they turn dark reddish-brown. Quickly stir the turmeric powder and crushed kasuri methi into the hot oil. Pour the sizzling tempering directly over the potato-curd mixture,

Combine everything gently and garnish the dish with the remaining coriander. Chukauni is best paired with hot steamed rice.

So, what are you waiting for? Try this delicious and easy recipe today.

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