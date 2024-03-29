Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in January 2024. It was a grand, yet intimate affair in Udaipur and we got glimpses of it all through social media. From a fun pajama party to a serene white wedding, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding made the headlines for all the right reasons. Recently, Ira took to Instagram to share another important detail of her Udaipur wedding and it was just so heart-warming. Let's take you through.





Cakes play a major role in wedding celebrations and Ira and Nupur too had one beautiful white and minimalist three-tiered cake at their white wedding. The cake was simple, classic with blue flower decoration on it. But do you know who makes the cake for them? It was none other than her mother and Aamir Khan's former wife Reena Dutta. Such a heart-warming gesture, isn't it?

Ira shared glimpses of her mother making the cake in a professional kitchen, with the help of other family members. Alongside, she penned a heartfelt note that read, "The OG crew + Cherise. No one else could have baked our wedding cake. As Popeye was feeding me or after (can't remember), I look at Mama and she's mouthing at me, Is it dry?".





Here's the detailed post for you:





On January 10, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged vows in the presence of both their families and close friends. The ceremony was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Junaid Khan, Kiran Rao, Azad Rao Khan, and Mithila Palkar among others.