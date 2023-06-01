The James Beard Awards are widely considered to be the "Oscars of the Food World." However, in the past few years, the foundation behind the prestigious awards has become the subject of controversy, for multiple reasons. A recent report by The New York Times shed light on the problems with the vetting system followed by the foundation. A code of ethics for winners and nominees was established in 2021. To enforce these regulations, an anonymous tip line was also instituted by the organisation. People can use it to send complaints about the nominees, which are promptly followed by investigators acting on behalf of the James Beard Foundation. While the move aimed to ensure workplace safety and equality, there seem to be flaws in the approach.

On 31 May 2023, The New York Times reported that Kentucky chef Sam Fore (a finalist in the Best Chef: Southeast category this year) had been the subject of one such investigation. Fore was accused of "targeted harassment" and "bullying" through certain social media posts. They were brought to the foundation's attention via an anonymous tip. However, the chef clarified that she was speaking out against domestic violence and sexual violence through her posts. She was later informed that she was not going to be disqualified, but she called into question the foundation's investigative processes. Fore owns the Sri Lankan-Southern pop-up Tuk Tuk in Lexington, Kentucky. She was the only woman of colour nominated in her category. The incident showed that something as arbitrary as an anonymous tip could potentially jeopardise her hard-earned standing in the culinary world.

Before this, on 11 May, another controversy erupted when Alabama chef Timothy Hontzas, nominated in the Best Chef: South category, was disqualified. Hontzas was reported to have yelled at employees and diners, which was a violation of the foundation's code of ethics. His dismissal sparked criticism; a chef even stepped down from his position as a judge in protest. Hontzas did not deny the allegations but defended himself by stating that they were not as severe as the investigators claimed.

The James Beard Foundation's ethical investigations are a relatively recent phenomenon. The award ceremonies of 2020 and 2021 had been cancelled, supposedly due to the pandemic. However, the lack of diversity among nominees as well as abuse allegations against finalists of those years suggested that there were other factors at play.

