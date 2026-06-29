A humble Bengali sweet with an unexpected twist has now received national recognition for its rich heritage. Jolbhora Sandesh, known for its delicate outer layer and surprising liquid centre, has been granted the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, officially linking it to Chandannagar in West Bengal. While the sweet is prepared and enjoyed across various parts of the state, this certification acknowledges its origins in this city in the Hooghly district and its legacy. Beyond its delicious taste, Jolbhora carries a fascinating story of invention, tradition, and craftsmanship that remains a key part of Bengal's culinary identity.

What Is Jolbhora Sandesh

At first glance, Jolbhora Sandesh looks like a classic Bengali sandesh - soft, pale, and neatly shaped. The surprise lies within. As the name suggests, 'jol' means water and 'bhora' means filled. The sweet features a tender chhena (cottage cheese) shell that encases a liquid centre, traditionally made with rose syrup or liquid nolen gur.





The experience lies in its contrast of textures. The outer layer is soft and mildly sweet, while the liquid inside releases a sudden burst of flavour when bitten into. Crafting this sweet requires precision, as the liquid must remain sealed inside until the moment of consumption.

What Is A GI Tag And Who Grants It

A Geographical Indication (GI) tag is a certification that identifies a product as originating from a specific location, with qualities, reputation, or characteristics tied to that region. It serves as both a mark of authenticity and a means to protect traditional knowledge and craftsmanship.





In India, GI tags are issued under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. They are granted by the Geographical Indication Registry under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The tag ensures that only products genuinely originating from the designated region can use the name, protecting them from imitation.





The recognition of Jolbhora Sandesh highlights not just the sweet itself, but the generations of artisans who have preserved the technique and tradition behind it.





Also Read: From Ratlami Sev To Kadaknath Chicken, 7 GI-Tagged Foods From Madhya Pradesh





Celebrating the GI tag, the official X account of BJP West Bengal wrote, "Every bite of Jolbhora Sandesh carries the story of Chandannagar. Now, that story has earned global recognition. The GI Tag is not just an honour for a sweet. It is a tribute to the generations of artisans who kept this unique tradition alive. West Bengal's heritage continues to win hearts across the world."





Sharing a picture of the sweet, the post further added, "A sweet triumph for Hooghly. Chandannagar's iconic Jolbhora Sandesh receives GI tag. A proud moment for West Bengal's rich culinary heritage as Jolbhora Sandesh earns the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) Tag, recognising its unique identity and legacy."





The Prank Origin Story Of Jolbhora Sandesh

The origin of Jolbhora Sandesh is rooted in local legend and a playful tradition. In Bengal, it has long been customary to tease the son-in-law during family gatherings. According to popular belief, this cultural practice led to the creation of the sweet in 1818.





The zamindar of Telenipara in Hooghly, at the request of his wife and daughters, asked confectioner Surjya Kumar Modak to create a sweet that could trick the new son-in-law. After several experiments, Modak and his son Siddheshwar developed a sandesh resembling talshans (ice-apple), but with a hidden liquid centre made of rose water and jaggery.





When the unsuspecting son-in-law took a bite, the syrup spilt out, soaking his clothes and fulfilling the playful plan. The sweet was then named 'Jolbhora'.





Also Read: From Darjeeling Tea To Bikaneri Bhujia: Guide To GI Tagged Foods Across India

Where To Eat Jolbhora Sandesh In Chandannagar

1. Surjya Kumar Modak

Considered the birthplace of Jolbhora Sandesh, this historic sweet shop continues to offer a wide range of traditional Bengali sweets. Its Jolbhora remains a highlight for visitors seeking the original taste.





Address: 247, Grand Trunk Road East, Chandannagar, West Bengal 712136

2. Seal Sweets

One of the older establishments in the town, Seal Sweets is known for its variety and consistency. Apart from Jolbhora Sandesh, Tripti Sandesh is also popular.





Address: Grand Trunk Road, Barabazar, Chandannagar, West Bengal 712136

3. Felu Modak

A well-known name for traditional sweets and savoury snacks, this shop is praised for its freshness, quality, and range. Its Jolbhora Sandesh is widely recommended.





Address: 78, Grand Trunk Road, Kali Tala, Rishra, West Bengal 712248

How To Make Jolbhora Sandesh At Home

Preparing Jolbhora Sandesh requires patience and precision. The first step is to prepare a firm chhena dough using minimal sugar. Excess moisture can cause the outer shell to lose its structure.





The dough is shaped into small cups, filled with a spoonful of rose syrup or liquid nolen gur, and then carefully sealed. Proper kneading is crucial-the chhena must be soft and pliable without becoming greasy. Once shaped, the sweets are chilled before serving.





The real skill lies in sealing the liquid centre. Even a slight mistake can cause the syrup to seep into the dough, losing the signature surprise element of this iconic sweet.