From Darjeeling Tea To Bikaneri Bhujia: Guide To GI Tagged Foods Across India

We tend to associate bhujiya to Bikaner, tea to Darjeeling and saffron to Kashmir, so much so that over the years these food items have become an intrinsic component of the places' identity (and vice-versa). As a result, they have been bestowed upon with Geographical Indication (GI) tags. What is GI tag? It is a part of the intellectual property rights that is given to a specific product that corresponds to a specific geographical origin. Introduced in 2003, India has more than 350 GI tagged products till date. It is generally given to indigenous agricultural products, food items, handicrafts etc.





Here's a list of 7 GI tagged food products across India that have garnered huge fame on global platform:

Darjeeling Tea

Darjeeling tea was the first product in India to receive GI tag in 2004-2005. Grown in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong district of West Bengal, this variety of tea is renowned world-wide for to its floral aroma and 'muscatel' flavour. For the uninitiated, muscatel refers to the unique musky-spicy flavour of Darjeeling tea.





