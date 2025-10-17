Banana bread has become part of a film's press cycle, and it's all thanks to the iconic Julia Roberts, who is headlining 'After The Hunt' alongside Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri. What initially began as a personal gesture has grown into a viral anecdote and caught the attention of many foodies. It has generated so much buzz that, during a recent appearance on a talk show, Roberts also felt compelled to declare that she can cook a lot more than just banana bread. Find out more below.

Julia Roberts' Colleagues Praise Her Cooking Skills

In a Variety interview, director Luca Guadagnino recounted a stay at Roberts' home during a promotional visit. He described that, the morning he left, Roberts had baked two loaves of banana bread. One was eaten in her home; the other was carried to an airport lounge, where staff reportedly complimented it as "very beautiful," unaware of its origin. Guadagnino also praised her more broadly, saying she is "an incredible cook" who, besides baking banana bread, can execute a salmon dish with finesse.





At a screening during the 63rd New York Film Festival, 'After The Hunt' co-stars Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri commented on Roberts' banana bread. Edebiri was quoted as saying that her bread was in the "first percentile." Garfield went further, suggesting it belongs in the top ".5 percentile." Roberts, for her part, listened but did not elaborate. The same Page Six report stated that her banana bread is typically served without cream cheese as a topping.





In conversation with The Independent, Garfield mentioned that "everything Julia makes is pretty damn good - from banana bread to a kind of simple salad to roast chicken, once in a while." During a red carpet interaction at another screening event, a reporter attempted to press Roberts for the recipe for her banana bread. She didn't give away any details. Garfield also intervened, calling it "too sacred" to share.

Julia Roberts Hints At Her Culinary Expertise

During a recent appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show,' the host asked Julia Roberts whether she can make anything else apart from banana bread - considering that's mostly what everyone is talking about. Roberts said, "It seems like that's all I cook. It makes me sound like such a not-cool person. It's horrible." She declared, "I can make anything. I can make so many more things."











Julia Roberts doesn't seem to want to reveal her famous banana bread recipe yet, but we hope she does so in the future. We cannot wait to discover why it has charmed so many people!

