Festivals are the time when artists get inspired to push the envelope in terms of creativity, often using the most unexpected objects and materials to express themselves. Such an ingenious artwork related to Theyyam, a ritual dance form of Malabar, was seen in Kerala recently. An artist in Kerala's Kannur has created a 24-foot Theyyam mascot with edible materials. Yes, you read that right. Suresh PK, also known as Da Vinchi Suresh, gave shape to the mascot using biscuits and other sweet bakery items. He dropped a picture of his creation on Instagram, much to the delight of social media users.





He has received great appreciation from art connoisseurs for creating this unique piece of art. In the picture, we see a colourful Theyyam mascot that reminds us of the powerful ritual dance of Kerala.





An elaborate caption on the image talks more about the artwork. Da Vinchi Suresh, who arrived in Kannur on the instructions of Chef Rashid Mohammad of Bake Story Live Bakery in Kannur, completed the mascot in 15 hours flat! In the caption, he wrote, “It is made up of 25,000 biscuits and other bakery products of various colours and sizes.”





The caption further says that Da Vinchi Suresh is a famous artist in Kerala who creates art using various media. This is his 79th medium. After the creations serve their purpose, they are given to the veterinary farm in Kannur district for bio-degrading.





Take a look at the impressive artwork:

Prior to this, he had attempted a portrait of former President late APJ Abdul Kalam in gold, and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru's portrait in flowers. He had also made Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's portrait using cloth masks.





For the uninitiated, Theyyam, also known as Kaliyattam, is a ritual dance that is hugely popular in north Kerala. It incorporates dance, music, and mime. The performers wear heavy make-up, flamboyant costumes, majestic headgear, and ornaments.