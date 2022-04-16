We all love food but when it comes to sharing food, this 13-year-old has won the race. The kid, who is also a cancer survivor, from Columbus, Ohio, is making the headlines. Reason? He took a toaster to his school and not just that. He also used it to make and distribute free pop tarts among his friends. The Internet is on a meltdown reading about this kid's antics. But, sadly, he had to get into trouble for his acts. While his teacher did not approve of his act, the little one's mom is super excited to share this news on Twitter. Elisa Stone Leahy, who is an author and filmmaker, has shared the story about her son on the social media platform and the thread has gone viral, garnering over 768.8 likes and counting.





The mother of three wrote, “Apparently my kid got in trouble today for packing our toaster in his backpack and pulling it out at lunch to make pop tarts for his class. I can't stop laughing.”

Elisa followed the story in a long Twitter thread. She wrote a detailed account of how the kid was able to accomplish this task. According to the tweet, “He [the boy] took his backpack to the lunchroom, found a spot by an outlet, pulled out the toaster, set it on the seat next to him and proceeded to toast pop tarts and pass them around.”

Elisa added that the toaster that was used for this treat was on “its last legs” and she is surprised that it survived the journey to the school. Seeing the grand response from Twitter users, the mother also shared a photo of the toaster. She wrote, “People have asked how no one noticed. This is the sad little toaster and this is his huge middle school backpack.”





Talking about the teacher at the boy's school, Elisa wrote that the teacher had asked the kid not to make a habit of it. Later, she added, “Talked to the teacher at the school today finally. He definitely said he does not encourage the behaviour but he also was laughing. I probably shouldn't buy him a larger toaster then.”

The mother even explained how the boy found so many pop tarts that he could share with his friends. She wrote, “I guess he saw how many we had and figured we had plenty to share.”

Elisa also mentioned the boy's earlier instances of generosity.

The kid's act caught the attention of the toaster pastries brand Pop-Tarts, who are now willing to send their pastries to the school.

What do you have to say about this heartwarming story? Tell us in the comments.