If there's one thing you'll find in abundance on the internet, it has to be humour. There are so many funny situations and anecdotes that find their way to social media, resulting in much laughter all around. One such hilarious incident has surfaced online, and we couldn't help but laugh at it. A Twitter user named Sophie Petzal took to the micro-blogging website to share an incident that happened with her outside a chicken restaurant. She was outside a chicken restaurant when she saw a man holding a box of what seemed to be free samples of chicken. However, it turned out to be something else altogether! Take a look:
The worst thing just happened. I won't recover. I just reached into a box of free samples outside a chicken restaurant. Only it wasn't free samples. It was a man. Holding a box of chicken. His chicken. I tried to steal this man's chicken.— Sophie Petzal (@Sonic_Screwup) March 23, 2022
The tweet was shared by @Sonic_Screwup on Wednesday night. It has gone viral, receiving over 200k likes and 12.3k retweets since the time it was posted. The woman shared a very relatable story of how she mistakenly assumed a man to be handing out free samples. "The worst thing just happened. I won't recover. I just reached into a box of free samples outside a chicken restaurant. Only it wasn't free samples," she said in her tweet. The foodie was in for a disappointment, as she said, "It was a man. Holding a box of chicken. His chicken. I tried to steal this man's chicken."
The user further explained that the man didn't seem to speak much English and was clearly horrified by the incident. "This mad woman. Tried to eat his chicken. What if he had to dump his chicken? What if he worried it was now contaminated," she pondered in the same thread. The awkward yet embarrassing situation was purely out of greed and gluttony, the woman admitted sheepishly. "I didn't need food. I'd had a burrito. And an ice cream. But I saw this guy leaning against a shop window. And this possessive, animalistic entitlement washed over me. I deserved a free sample," she concluded.
The hilarious anecdote got Twitter users in splits, as the situation was just too funny to miss. Many of them came forward to share their own embarrassing encounters related to food and the likes.
Read some more funny incidents shared by Twitter users here:
Went to find the toilet in a cafe. Thought it was odd how far away it seemed to be from the seating. Found it and thought it was odd that there were toothbrushes in there. Turned out I was in someone's house.— Róisín ????️???????? (@RoisinRants) March 23, 2022
Time for me to roll out my “I grabbed a bald man's head thinking it was a melon” story again. Yes I delivery driver bent down to lift up a box to my kitchen counter. I reached down and grabbed a melon. Was confused cos I hadn't ordered melon ????♀️— DameTannersTavern (@TavernTanners) March 23, 2022
A friend had eye surgery. Even though his vision was still blurry, went to a restaurant. He went to the bathroom, where he saw a man approaching him, and they awkwardly did the "No, you go. No, YOU go" for 5 minutes. Turns out he was standing in front of a mirror the entire time— Jarrod Murray (@theofficialword) March 23, 2022
At the supermarket I unlocked my car from a distance then saw two old ladies about to open the boot. Shouted at them (scared them in fact). Got into the driver's seat. Only then realised it wasn't my car.
Same make, same model, same colour. Mine was parked two cars down.— Paul Ockenden (@PaulOckenden) March 23, 2022
My grandad was on a train once and noticed that a passenger had forgotten his bag. He grabbed the bag, ran after him, yelled ‘wait you forgot this!' and threw it out onto the platform as the doors were closing. Turns out it was another passenger's bag.— Alasdair Kennedy (@AlasdairKenned1) March 24, 2022
My mom's friend was eating a muffin & the guy next to her kept picking pieces off it and eating it. She was all, wtf?
When the muffin was gone, he went and bought another muffin.
To make a point, she grabbed the dude's muffin, and left...
Then found her muffin in her purse.— Heather M. Jones (@hmjoneswriter) March 24, 2022
Was once followed by an oddball in the supermarket. Was frightened so started to speed up. So did he. Ended up with him literally chasing me up and down each and every aisle. Eventually, he caught up. And then he asked if he could have his trolley back. ????— Fiona Barton (@fionabarton) March 23, 2022
