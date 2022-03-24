If there's one thing you'll find in abundance on the internet, it has to be humour. There are so many funny situations and anecdotes that find their way to social media, resulting in much laughter all around. One such hilarious incident has surfaced online, and we couldn't help but laugh at it. A Twitter user named Sophie Petzal took to the micro-blogging website to share an incident that happened with her outside a chicken restaurant. She was outside a chicken restaurant when she saw a man holding a box of what seemed to be free samples of chicken. However, it turned out to be something else altogether! Take a look:







The tweet was shared by @Sonic_Screwup on Wednesday night. It has gone viral, receiving over 200k likes and 12.3k retweets since the time it was posted. The woman shared a very relatable story of how she mistakenly assumed a man to be handing out free samples. "The worst thing just happened. I won't recover. I just reached into a box of free samples outside a chicken restaurant. Only it wasn't free samples," she said in her tweet. The foodie was in for a disappointment, as she said, "It was a man. Holding a box of chicken. His chicken. I tried to steal this man's chicken."

The user further explained that the man didn't seem to speak much English and was clearly horrified by the incident. "This mad woman. Tried to eat his chicken. What if he had to dump his chicken? What if he worried it was now contaminated," she pondered in the same thread. The awkward yet embarrassing situation was purely out of greed and gluttony, the woman admitted sheepishly. "I didn't need food. I'd had a burrito. And an ice cream. But I saw this guy leaning against a shop window. And this possessive, animalistic entitlement washed over me. I deserved a free sample," she concluded.





The hilarious anecdote got Twitter users in splits, as the situation was just too funny to miss. Many of them came forward to share their own embarrassing encounters related to food and the likes.





Read some more funny incidents shared by Twitter users here:

What did you think of the woman and her hilarious yet awkward encounter? Tell us in the comments.