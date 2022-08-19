Our parents always had a special place to take us for outings when we were kids. Whether for a picnic or a family dinner, we all have made countless memories at various places. And every time we visit them as adults, we can't help but reminisce about these memories. Like us, Anupam Kher was recently also seen remembering his childhood days when his father would take him out. Anupam Kher is currently in Shimla. He visited a local restaurant and revealed that his father would bring him here. He posted a story on Instagram where we can see Anupam Kher walking inside the restaurant. As he goes in, he can be heard saying, "Ye woh jagah hai jaha mere pitaji mujhe yaha lekar aaye the dosto. Failure ka sabse best lesson dene (This is where my father would bring me. Here he gave me a lesson failure)."





(Also Read: Paneer Saag, Dal And More: Anupam Kher Receives Yummy Home-Cooked Food From Vrinda Kher)





In a second story, he posted more about his dinner and shared his delicious-looking meal with the audience. In the short video, we can spot a bunch of Kashmiri food. There was a bowl of koftas, mutton, palak saag, rotis and samosa. Take a look at his story here:





Doesn't it look delicious?! Anupam Kher is a big-time foodie and often posts about his culinary adventures. You will often find him indulging in a variety of things. Whether he is in India or travelling abroad, the actor cannot stop raving about Indian food. For those who don't know, Anupam Kher is a Kashmiri native, and his daily home-cooked menu typically includes foods from his home place. Earlier than this, he had posted about his huge Kashmiri feast. At that time, he was seen enjoying steamed rice, chicken curry, mutton curry, dum aloo, raita, chutney, some fried nibbles, and more. His family friend made this food. You can read all about it here.

(Also Read: Boman Irani Treats Anupam Kher To These Parsi Delicacies; See Pics)





As Anupam Kher keeps posting about his culinary adventures, we can't wait to see what will be next on his plate!