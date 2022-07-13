Anupam Kher, a veteran actor, has demonstrated his acting prowess in numerous movies and television programs throughout the years. He is a well-known personality in the industry known for his skills and his presence on social media. If you happen to follow him on Instagram, you will know that the actor often posts about his travel adventures, shoot diaries, and yummy food posts! And let us tell you, his culinary adventures always catch our attention. Anupam Kher loves to have a variety of food and never shies away from it. From grand feasts of noodles, sushi, and more to simple home-cooked food, the actor surely knows his way around food. His recent story is also proof of that.





As the actor was in the middle of a shoot, he took a break to have food. The food was brought to him by his brother's daughter Vrinda Kher. On the table, you can see containers of paneer saag, tadka dal, steamed onion rice, and crispy aloo sabzi. In the background of the video, Anupam Kher can also be heard saying, "Wah Wah, Vrinda Ji ke sasural se zabardast khana aaya hai. Ye saag paneer hai, ye dal hai, ye pyaaz waale chawal hai aur ye aloo hai (Wow, this delicious food is from Vrinda's in-laws. This is saag paneer, dal, onion rice, and potatoes). Check out his story here:

Looks delicious, doesn't it? As we said earlier, Anupam Kher is quite a foodie; he was recently seen indulging in a Kashmiri feast as well. For those who don't know, Anupam Kher is a Kashmiri native, and his daily home-cooked menu typically includes foods from his hometown. Anupam Kher showed us his meal in a video he posted on Instagram. Steamed rice, chicken and mutton curries, dum aloo, raita, chutney, some fried snacks, and more can be found on the table. You can read all about it here.





On the work front, Anupam Kher recently wrapped up the shooting of Kaagaz 2 in Lucknow. He also added that he finished shooting for two films in 40 days.



