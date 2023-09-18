The NRAI Indian Restaurant Summit 2023 is scheduled to take place on the 21st and 22nd of September in Kolkata. With over 60 senior speakers representing a diverse range of restaurants from across the country, this summit aims to shed light on the important role played by the restaurant industry in India's evolving economic landscape. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef Kunal Kapur, Zorawar Kalra, Vicky Ratnani, Ankur Jain (Founder and CEO, Bira), Rohit Kapoor (CEO, Food Marketplace at Swiggy), Matt Chitharanjan (Co-Founder and CEO, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters), and several others will be part of this event.





Day one of the summit will kick off with a panel discussion titled "Building a Brand for India versus Bharat: How is it different?" Industry experts will explore the nuances of creating brands that resonate with both urban and rural consumers. Following that, there will be a discussion on "In Times of Instagram, food is theatre. Is Restauranting Meant to be Experiential or Food First?" This session will delve into the intersection of gastronomy and spectacle in the age of Instagram.





Day one will also feature discussions on the crucial role of data in restaurant operations, the evolution of Indian restaurants over time, and a debate on the "Make in India vs. Made in India" dilemma, which holds significance for the future of culinary entrepreneurship in the country. Attendees can also participate in knowledge sessions and various workshops.

Moving on to day two, the summit will commence with a keynote address by chef Sanjeev Kapoor. This will be followed by the NRAI's Annual General Meeting, aiming to provide deeper insights into the future of the restaurant business in India. Conversations and workshop sessions will offer practical guidance on topics such as funding, culinary innovation, compliance, technology, franchising, and more.