The NDTV Food Awards 2026 celebrated the restaurants, chefs and culinary innovators redefining India's food landscape. Held on June 15 at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, the awards honoured excellence across a range of categories, recognising establishments that continue to push the boundaries of Indian dining. The winners were selected by an independent jury led by renowned food critic and author Vir Sanghvi. Among the evening's notable winners was Sienna, Kolkata, which won the award for Best Indian Restaurant in the Modern category. The award was presented by Chef Manish Mehrotra, jury member Anindya Basu and NDTV's Purva Mishra.





The award was received by Chef Avinandan Kundu and Chef Diptajit Chowdhury on behalf of the restaurant.

Speaking about the win, Chef Manish Mehrotra praised Sienna's contribution to modern regional Indian cuisine. “I'm really happy. When I started working with regional flavours, the focus was often on cuisines from across India. Today, we are seeing cuisine-specific modern restaurants emerge, and that's wonderful. I've had the opportunity to try Sienna's food during a pop-up, and it's exciting to see this recognition,” he said.

During the interaction, Chef Mehrotra also asked about their experience serving diners in different cities. Responding with a touch of humour, Chef Avinandan Kundu remarked, “I think Delhi is far easier to feed than Bombay,” drawing laughter from both the audience and guests on stage.

More About Sienna

Founded in Kolkata in 2014, Sienna began as a platform celebrating Bengal's rich artistic, craft and culinary traditions. Over the years, it has evolved into one of the country's most distinctive food destinations, known for presenting Bengali cuisine through a contemporary lens while remaining deeply rooted in local culture and ingredients.





At the heart of Sienna's philosophy is a commitment to showcasing the diversity of Bengal's food heritage. The restaurant works closely with local farmers, artisans and producers, highlighting indigenous ingredients, forgotten recipes and seasonal produce from across the region. Rather than simply recreating traditional dishes, the team reinterprets them for modern diners while preserving their essence and cultural significance.

Sienna is also known for its emphasis on sustainability and traceability. Through initiatives such as its Rannaghor programme and collaborations with local communities, the restaurant has championed regional ingredients and helped bring greater visibility to Bengal's culinary traditions. This thoughtful, ingredient-driven approach has earned it recognition as one of India's leading modern Indian restaurants.





Winning the Best Indian Restaurant in the Modern category at the NDTV Food Awards 2026 is a testament to Sienna's efforts to celebrate Bengali cuisine in innovative ways while staying true to its roots.