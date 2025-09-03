Social media is full of videos showing foreigners trying Indian food for the first time, either figuring out how to eat with their hands or going viral for their reactions to a dish. A recently posted clip, however, shows a "collab no one saw coming" as a Korean man eats luchi and aloo dum using chopsticks. Instead of attempting the Bengali meal with his hands, the foodie, clearly skilled with chopsticks, invents his own 'fusion' way of eating. He even creates a neat bite by folding a luchi and stuffing it with aloo and gravy, all handled with chopstick finesse. He does it so smoothly that for those unversed, it may appear as a normal way to eat the classic Bengali combo.





The post caption read, "What unexpected looks like. My Korean friend tries Indian Food." The video has now clocked 7.8 million views within a day of posting.





Watch the video below:







The comments section is flooded with humorous reactions. Take a look:





"PoV: When someone lets their intrusive thought win," one comment read. Another added, "Naruto's trip to India, live action." A third joked, "Is he still roaming freely or arrested?"





One user wrote, "My husband is Korean and he eats Indian food with his hands, what is he doing, bhaiya ji?" Another noted, "You know we cannot really complain after some of the Indians really use their hands for noodles."