There is a distinct similarity between Korean and Indian food. Can you guess? Well, it is their fondness for sprinkling spice on every item. But what if Koreans tried pure, authentic Indian food? A viral Instagram video gives us a delightful glimpse into this culinary exchange. In the video, an Indian man introduced his Korean sister-in-law to pooris and aloo-matar sabzi. As he brought a plate full of fluffy, golden-brown pooris to the table, his sister-in-law looked intrigued and asked, “What is this?” The man responded with “Poori.” The woman did a little happy dance and exclaimed, “Looks tasty!”

Alongside the pooris, the table also had aloo-matar sabzi, a classic Indian dish made with potatoes and green peas. As she prepared to dive in, she hesitantly asked, “How do I eat this?” The man explained the art of enjoying pooris – instructing her to break off a piece and scoop up some sabzi. “It's good, good!” she exclaimed after taking a bite. The video took a turn when the man shared that they ate five pooris before switching to the Korean staple of kimchi and rice. The caption read, “My Korean family on Indian food.”

The video went viral with 14.5 million views so far. The internet found this whole interaction cute, with some even suggesting other Indian food items for her to try.

“Nothing can beat pani puri.....let her try once,” a user commented.

A user wrote, “Indian food is the most delicious on this planet.”

A comment read, “Her mini dance on poori was cute.”

“Who made it .. aloo matar looks delicious,” someone asked.

This user “really loved her excitement.”

