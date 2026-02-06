A restaurant in Seremban has been ordered to close after a viral video showed a worker washing leftover cooked food with the intention of serving it again. As per The Straits Times, the incident took place shortly after midnight on February 3, when a passerby noticed the staff member rinsing chicken, mutton and bean curd behind the premises. The witness told the publication that when questioned, the worker initially tried to brush off the concerns but eventually admitted the food would be recooked and reused the following day. The Straits Times reported that the video quickly spread online, prompting public criticism over hygiene standards.





Restaurant Closed Under Malaysia's Food Act

As per The Straits Times, the Negeri Sembilan Health Department began investigating the moment the video went viral and subsequently ordered the restaurant to shut for 14 days under Section 11 of Malaysia's Food Act 1983. The law allows officials to close any premises that pose a potential health risk.

According to Channel News Asia, the owner was issued a fine of RM 750, which is roughly ₹13,000, for failing to maintain food safety standards. The department said officers will return on the third day of closure to inspect whether corrective steps have been taken. Authorities emphasised that washing and reusing cooked leftovers can expose customers to food poisoning and serious health hazards.





Watch the video below:





Viral Post Sparks Public Outrage

The video shows the staff member rinsing gravy off the leftover food in a basin before separating the items into trays. As per The Straits Times, the eyewitness described the act as “unethical” and “dangerous.”





The Independent also reported that when confronted, another staff member claimed the practice was “not dangerous,” a remark that drew widespread criticism online.

Meanwhile, the footage has been widely shared, contributing to growing concerns around food hygiene enforcement.





The restaurant, located inside Seremban's Palm Mall and known for serving nasi kandar, has become the centre of a wider conversation on food safety. Consumer associations, as cited in local reports, have linked such practices to cost‑cutting measures and called for stronger enforcement across Malaysia.