The iconic fast-food chain McDonald's has been serving up classic comfort food for generations. From the Big Mac to crispy fries, the joint has become a staple in many parts of the world. The brand is also not afraid to get creative with its festive campaigns and this Valentine's Day, they're pushing the boundaries with a very unexpected offering. McDonald's has launched its first-ever McNugget Caviar kit, a limited-edition drop that's got everyone talking. The limited online giveaway includes a 1-ounce tin of McNugget Caviar (Baerii sturgeon caviar), a $25 McDonald's gift card for Chicken McNuggets, creme fraiche for topping and a mother-of-pearl caviar spoon for serving.





In a viral video shared on Instagram, popular food vlogger Zach shared his honest opinion on McDonald's caviar kit. He also invited his dad for a taste test of the unique delicacy. Explaining how to assemble the dish, the vlogger said, "It's very simple. You take your McNugget, spoon a little bit of creme fraiche on, do the same with your caviar and down the hatch." Taking a bite of the caviar McNugget, the vlogger claimed it to be "really tasty". He added, "The saltiness from the caviar works great with the nugget. The creme fraiche adds the creaminess and takes the place of your sauce. It's easily the bougiest way to eat fast food."

Further in the video, Zach's father shared a review of his own. He said, "I've always had caviar on a cracker, which is rather boring. The chicken McNugget gives it a whole new dimension."







The concept received mixed reactions from the viewers. One user said, "This looks so good, and it's 8 am."





Another added, "That's it, you've won at the game of life!"





Someone else commented, "I am kindly going to keep taking my nuggets without the caviar."





"Who thought of this chaos? Lol," read a comment.





An individual joked, "Ate McDonald's caviar and now my fingers won't move."





A foodie said, "INCREDIBLE. MUST ORDER."





"Bro about to get a trip to the McHospital," remarked a viewer.





One user shared, "Using a mother of pearl spoon just to slather it on a McNugget is absolutely wild!"





Another person exclaimed, "I would love to grab one of these so I'm manifesting!!"





"Vile. Love caviar. Not on fake pink, highly processed chicken parts cooked in inflammatory oils. Ew. And yeah. McDonald seems quite qualified to handle caviar," wrote a user.





The cost of the McNugget Caviar kit is entirely covered by McDonald's itself. They are exclusively available for free on February 10th at McNuggetCaviar.com while supplies last, starting at 11 AM EST.