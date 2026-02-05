The coconut tree, often called the "tree of life", is a remarkable plant whose every part can be used in some way. Its fruit provides refreshing, nutrient-rich coconut water packed with electrolytes, while the soft, pulpy flesh is widely used in cooking and cosmetics. The husk is turned into rope, mats, and brushes; the trunk becomes strong, durable wood for building houses, bridges, and furniture. Even the leaves don't go to waste - they are used for roofing, fencing, and making hats, mats, and baskets. Now, a viral video shows an elderly man showcasing his artistry by crafting a handmade Batman figure from coconut leaves.





In the video, the artist is seen skillfully creating a dark, brooding Batman sculpture using coconut leaves as the primary material. Dressed in a beige kurta-pyjama paired with a turban, he meticulously shapes the mask, body, and finer details by simply twisting and turning the leaves, blending traditional craft with a modern character. Toward the end, the elderly man proudly poses next to the large handcrafted Batman statue, giving a thumbs-up to his creation. He captioned the video showcasing his work: "Handmade Batman art made from coconut leaves."





Watch the full Instagram video here:

Social media users were left in awe of the handmade Batman statue.





While some disagreed, claiming the statue was created using AI editing tools, many others praised the man's skill.





One user said, "Truly amazing, skill and patience need to be appreciated."





Another commented in Hindi, "Wow, can anyone give me the address? How beautifully this uncle has made this."





Someone else added, "Amazing, what a talent."





Another comment read, "The difference between what's real and what's AI is getting very thin."





We are truly impressed by the man's talent for crafting the statue from coconut leaves. Aren't you?