Food fusions have continued to go viral on social media. Every day, we see bizarre combinations that leave foodies divided over their taste. From ice-cream biryani, maggi milkshake, cheesy orange juice, ramen burgers, peanut butter pickles, matcha dosa and whatnot, culinary experimentation never misses a chance to captivate social media users. The latest one to join the list is pani puri latte. Coffee lovers, what would you say if someone told you that you can now enjoy your favourite brew in a pani puri style? A viral video shows Vishal Bharti, a National Latte Art Champion and a brewmaster by profession, preparing a unique pani puri latte. He can be seen holding a crispy, hollow, fried dough ball (puri) in his hands, ready to fill it with the remaining ingredients.





However, instead of stuffing it with mashed potatoes and tangy, spicy and sweet chutneys or tamarind water, the content creator pours piping hot coffee into it, followed by milk. In the end, Vishal can be seen enjoying the pani puri latte and captioning the video as "not water ball" but "coffee ball". Watch the viral video here:







Here's how people reacted to the viral video in the comments section:





A person said, "Baristas heading towards hospitals to get the treatment for this trauma."

Another added, "As a coffee lover, I think he should be jailed," while a user mentioned, "These people should be banned."

A food enthusiast commented, "Please stop ruining food for views and likes."

Someone wondered, "Matlab esi b konsi dushmani h bhai (I mean, what kind of enmity is this with the food, man)."

"Kuch nahi bhaiya, coffee pi ke cup na dhona pade uske jugaad hai (Nothing much, brother, just a way to avoid having to wash the cup after drinking coffee)," read a hilarious comment.

One more user stated, "There is a special place in hell."

Begging to differ, a coffee lover said, "I definitely need this."

Echoing the same sentiment, another person mentioned, "Nice concept."

Someone added, "Very impressive...slightly disgusted.....but mostly impressed!"

"New flavour unlocked," read a comment.

Another person said that instead of "Pani Puri", it is now "Coffee Puri".





Before this, a viral video featuring "Capuccino Dahi" got many people talking. It seems that coffee lends itself to experimentation very well!