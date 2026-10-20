A man flew 5,000 kilometres from Chennai to Jordan for one particular dessert. Driven by his love for kunafa, he travelled across countries to experience its authentic taste. Capturing the whole experience, the content creator shared his honest verdict on Instagram.

“I flew 5000 kilometres from Chennai to Jordan for this one dessert. This is Kunafa from Habibah Sweets in Amman,” he shared, explaining that the shop has been open since 1951 and they sell over 1,000 kunafa trays a day.

The creator revealed that he went at midnight thinking the place would be empty, but on the contrary, the place was full of crowds. “Locals, tourists and everyone line up because trays come out hot every 20 minutes,” he said.

After waiting for some time, he finally got a plate of warm kunafa to try. “Crispy katafi on top, melted Nablusi cheese inside, topped with crushed pistachios and sugar syrup. Sweet but not too sweet. I get why people fly for food now,” the creator explained.

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Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, the man revealed the kunafa was only $2, approximately Rs 190. The video instantly gained the attention of social media users. While some were amazed by the kunafa, others questioned if it was worth the trip.

“Looks yummy,” one user shared.

“I tried Kunafa in Egypt. So, so good,” another commented.

“Next time buy and come, bro...I'll pay,” someone else said. To which the creator replied, “I just went for a trip. Plus it is served hot. So the best experience is when you eat there only.”

“Is it safe to go to Jordan now?” another asked.

What do you think of this experience? Would you travel this far to try your favourite food? Let us know.

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