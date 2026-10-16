Durga Puja is one of India's most celebrated festivals and holds special significance for the Bengali community. While the celebrations in Kolkata are known for their unmatched energy and grandeur, the festival is observed with equal enthusiasm in many other cities across the country. This can be seen in the beautifully decorated pandals that attract thousands of visitors every year.





But Durga Puja is about much more than cultural performances and artistic pandals. Food plays a central role in the festivities, especially the traditional bhog offered to Goddess Durga. It also brings people together, with many eagerly waiting to enjoy the festive delicacies served at pandals. If you're planning a visit this year, here are some popular Bengali dishes you should look out for.





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Photo Credit: NDTV

8 Popular Foods To Try At Durga Puja Pandals

1. Bengali-Style Khichuri

Bengali-style khichuri is one of the most popular bhog dishes served during Durga Puja, especially on Ashtami and Navami. Made with moong dal, rice, ghee and aromatic spices, it is usually prepared without onion and garlic. Seasonal vegetables such as cauliflower, potatoes, carrots and peas are often added, making it both wholesome and flavourful.

2. Luchi And Aloo Dum

Luchi is a soft, deep-fried flatbread made with refined flour and is a staple in many Bengali households. Paired with spicy and flavourful aloo dum, this classic combination is a crowd favourite and is commonly enjoyed during breakfast or evening meals at pandals.

3. Kolkata Kathi Roll

Few street foods are as iconic as the Kolkata Kathi Roll. Made with a flaky paratha filled with egg, chicken or mutton kebabs, and topped with onions, lemon juice and green chillies, it is a popular choice for those looking for a filling bite during the celebrations.





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4. Puchka

Puchka is Bengal's beloved version of golgappa. Crisp shells are filled with spiced potatoes and black chickpeas, then topped with tangy tamarind-flavoured water. Its bold flavours make it a favourite among festival-goers.

5. Fish Fry And Cutlets

A must-try for seafood lovers, Bengali fish fry is usually made with Bhetki fish coated in breadcrumbs and fried until golden and crisp. It is often served with kasundi, a sharp and flavourful Bengali mustard sauce.

6. Mughlai Paratha

This rich and satisfying dish features a crispy fried paratha stuffed with egg, keema and spices. It is typically served with a lightly spiced potato side dish and is a popular snack at food stalls during the festival.

7. Mishti Doi

No Bengali food experience is complete without mishti doi. Served in traditional earthen pots, this thick, creamy and caramelised yoghurt is loved for its rich texture and gentle sweetness.

8. Rasogolla And Sandesh

These iconic Bengali sweets are a festive favourite. Soft and spongy rasogollas made from fresh chhena and a variety of flavoured sandesh offer the perfect sweet ending to a Durga Puja feast.

From comforting khichuri and flavourful luchi-aloo dum to indulgent sweets like mishti doi and rasogolla, these dishes are an essential part of the Durga Puja experience and a delicious way to explore Bengali cuisine.