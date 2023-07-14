The power and potential of artificial intelligence (AI) never cease to amaze us. We have seen how AI software is being effectively applied in all walks of life. Many people are turning to AI for practical advice and trying to implement these suggestions in their daily lives. Greg Mushen, a man who tried out the ChatGPT AI tool, revealed that he used it to build a fitness and diet plan for himself. The plan gradually accelerated and yielded results, leading Mushen to lose 11 kilograms in just three months.

It is not suggested that we follow the AI-suggested advice blindly, as it may or may not be effective for our weight loss goals. However, it seems the fitness advice given by AI software proved useful in one man's journey towards weight loss! Greg Mushen hated the idea of running to stay fit but he did want to get started on his fitness journey. As per a report by Insider, he asked ChatGPT to help him devise a running plan. At first, the chatbot simply asked him to place his running shoes by the front door. Then, slowly and steadily, he started running for a couple of minutes without getting tired and thus was able to build a habit through consistency.

The artificial intelligence also shared a diet plan for the man.

Apart from the effective workout routine, the AI-bot also helped Mushen with 'valuable insights' into nutrition. It offered advice on balanced meals, portion control and healthier food choices that could supplement his weight loss journey. Mushen also got personalised advice and virtual coaching, as per ChatGPT4-fyi, an online blog about the software.

What did you think of the diet and fitness plan shared by ChatGPT? Tell us in the comments. Meanwhile, it is always a good idea to consult a nutritionist or qualified medical professional for advice related to diet and fitness.