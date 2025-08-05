The monsoon season brings a much-needed respite from the scorching summer heat. The earthy smell of rain, the comfort of pakoras, and the joy of curling up with a book make it a season to savour. However, along with the romance of rain comes a surge in seasonal infections, including colds, coughs, sore throats, and digestive issues. Our immunity tends to dip during this time, making it all the more important to nourish the body with the right foods and drinks.





And while we often focus on what to eat, what we drink can be just as powerful in building resilience. The right beverages can hydrate, heal, and strengthen the immune system from within. From age-old Ayurvedic brews to modern superfood blends, there is a wide variety of immunity-boosting drinks that are easy to make, comforting to sip, and packed with health benefits.





1. A Classic Ayurvedic Drink For Cold And Cough

A timeless remedy passed down through generations, haldi doodh is rich in curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Add a pinch of black pepper to boost absorption and sweeten with jaggery or honey. It soothes sore throats, helps improve sleep, and supports overall immunity.

Bonus tip: Many cafes now offer turmeric lattes with almond or oat milk that are equally fancy, tasty, and healthy. You can order one through your food delivery app and enjoy it warm while watching the rain.

2. Tulsi Ginger Tea To Boost Respiratory Health

Tulsi and ginger are staples in Indian kitchens and for good reason. Tulsi helps fight respiratory infections, while ginger aids digestion and reduces inflammation. Brew them together with lemon and honey for a refreshing herbal tea.





Smart tip: Pre-mixed Tulsi-ginger tea bags are readily available at most local stores, making them a convenient option for busy mornings or when you want something soothing on the go.





3. Coconut Water With Mint And Lemon For Better Digestion

Coconut water is nature's electrolyte drink, ideal for humid monsoon days. Add mint leaves and lemon juice to make it more flavourful and digestive-friendly. It also makes for a perfect refreshing drink for days when you feel bloated or sluggish.





Quick hack: No coconut water? Try lemon water with a pinch of kala namak for similar benefits.

4. Amla Juice For Vitamin C And Skin Health

Amla juice, or gooseberry juice, is one of the richest sources of vitamin C, which helps strengthen immunity and improve skin health. Dilute fresh amla juice with water and add honey or rock salt to balance the tartness.





Pro tip: If fresh amla is not available, you can always go for bottled amla juice from trusted brands, available online or any drug store. Just make sure it has no added sugar or preservatives.

5. Garlic Kadha To Fight Infections Naturally

Garlic is a natural antibiotic and works wonders for immunity. Boil crushed garlic with Tulsi, cinnamon, black pepper, and cloves to make a strong kadha. It may not win taste awards, but it is highly effective.





Expert insight: It works best when consumed warm, especially if you get drenched or feel cold.





6. Seasonal Fruit Smoothies With Antioxidants And Good Fats

Monsoon fruits, such as jamun, plums, peaches, and mangoes, are rich in antioxidants. Blend them with yoghurt or almond milk, add flaxseeds or chia seeds, and you have a delicious, immunity-boosting smoothie. You can also customise it by adding cinnamon or nutmeg for flavour and warmth. These smoothies are great for breakfast or as a midday snack.





Shortcut: You will now find various health cafes and kitchens offering cold-pressed fruit smoothies with all the necessary ingredients. You can order your favourite through any food app and savour it, especially when you are short on time.

7. Cinnamon And Honey Tea For Warmth And Sugar Control

Cinnamon helps regulate blood sugar and has antibacterial properties. Boil a stick of cinnamon in water, strain, and stir in a spoonful of honey. It is simple, comforting, and ideal for rainy evenings.





Expert insight: It also helps curb sugar cravings and keeps you warm from the inside.

8. Orange And Carrot Juice For Immunity And Eye Health

This vibrant combo is packed with vitamin C, beta-carotene, and fibre. It helps fight infections, improves skin health, and supports eye health too. You can also add a pinch of turmeric or ginger to boost immunity.





Kitchen hack: If you don't have a juicer, simply grate the carrots and squeeze the oranges, then strain them properly for a quick fix.

9. Herbal Infused Water For Gut Health And Bloating

Infuse your daily water intake with spices and herbs like fennel, cumin, ajwain, or lemongrass. These help with digestion, reduce bloating, and maintain gut health, thereby further boosting overall immunity.





How to do it: Soak the herbs overnight and sip throughout the day. You can also boil them and drink warm, especially after meals.





Still Wondering What To Drink? Read This Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the best drink to prevent cold during the monsoon?

Haldi doodh and tulsi ginger tea are widely used in Indian households to prevent colds, thanks to their anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

Q. Can I drink smoothies during the rainy season?

Yes, smoothies made with seasonal fruits like jamun and peaches are packed with antioxidants. Use curd or plant-based milk and avoid ingredients with ice.

Q. Is kadha safe to drink every day?

Yes, kadha made from garlic, tulsi, and spices is generally safe when consumed once a day. However, consult a doctor if you have acidity or other health concerns.

Q. What should I drink first thing in the morning during monsoon?

Warm water with lemon or herbal-infused water with cumin or fennel is a great way to start your day and support your immune system.

Q. Are bottled juices a good alternative for boosting immunity?

Fresh, homemade drinks are always a preferred choice. When opting for store-bought juices, choose brands that are free from added sugar and preservatives.





With a bit of planning and a few wise choices, your daily sips can become your first line of defence against seasonal ailments. So go ahead and brew or blend your daily sip - or simply order your way to better immunity in just a few clicks. Have a happy and healthy monsoon.





