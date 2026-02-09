A recent LinkedIn post by investment banker Rishabh Agarwal has caught the internet's attention for a rather unexpected reason. Instead of relying on a regular alarm, he used a delivery service as an alarm clock for his sister, who had an early morning flight to catch. What began as a simple late-night workaround quickly turned into a story that many found both clever and heart warming. The post travelled widely as readers reacted with amusement and disbelief at how far modern conveniences can go. Soon enough, even Zepto's senior leaders weighed in, adding their own light-hearted responses to the incident.





Sharing the post, he wrote, "Zepto helped my sister catch the flight on time... My sister had a scheduled flight at 6 am and had requested my mom to wake her up at 3 am (not sure why an alarm would not suffice). At 3.15 am my mother called me panicking because her phone had switched off. At that hour either I go to Powai from Parel (40 mins) to check on her, or I could just Zepto at her place :)





Order placed at 3.20 am, Vikas bhai (delivery partner) was told about the situation and immediately agreed to help us out. He stayed on call with us for the next 10 mins and delivered the order at 3.30 am. On time, impeccable delivery service and an instant check on whether everything was alright. Aadit Palicha Kaivalya V. Thank you so much for building such an amazing platform! Zepto was a safety check for our loved ones today."





The post soon reached Zepto's top team, who joked about becoming an alarm themselves and thanked Agarwal for the kind words. Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer at Zepto, reacted warmly, saying, "We deliver alarm clocks, we never thought we'll become the alarm."





Vikas Sharma, COO of Zepto, also joined the conversation, sharing, "On behalf of Vikas Bhai (delivery partner), happy to know that we were able to help here. Thanks for the lovely post. From me, I am proud of Vikas to go above and beyond to fulfill customer expectations. Thank you Rishabh Agarwal for sharing it."





Rachit R, Chief Policy Officer at Zepto, expressed his appreciation, adding, "So glad everything worked out! and huge thanks to Vikas bhai for stepping in like a champ. Hope your sister caught her flight comfortably."





Rajshree K, Director of Compliance and Regulatory Affairs at Zepto, highlighted the significance of the moment, saying, "Stories like this really bring home what reliability means in real life, especially at odd hours. Credit to the delivery partner and the kind of systems that make this possible."





Moments like this show how these services have grown beyond convenience, becoming quiet lifelines in unexpected situations.