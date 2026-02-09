Some food items do not need reinvention, plating experiments or viral trends to stay relevant. They survive on familiarity, taste and routine. In Hyderabad, Cafe Niloufer's bun maska is exactly that kind of food. A soft bun, generously layered with creamy maska, enjoyed slowly with a cup of strong Hyderabadi chai. It is not flashy, but it is unforgettable. Recently, the bun maska found itself back in online conversations after a travel post shared by Priyanka Chopra, who casually mentioned carrying a taste of Hyderabad with her. The mention was brief, but it reminded many of why this humble dish holds such emotional value for the city.





Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story below:

The mention prompted many to look back at where this beloved combination truly began, taking the conversation straight to Cafe Niloufer's rich history.

The Birth Of Cafe Niloufer And Its Chai Legacy

According to the official website, the story of Cafe Niloufer began in 1978 when Shri A. Babu Rao set out with a simple vision. He wanted to create chai that was rich in flavour and firmly rooted in the spirit of Hyderabad. What started as a single outlet in Lakdikapul slowly turned into a daily ritual for generations of locals. Over the years, Cafe Niloufer built its reputation on consistency. The taste of its chai remained unchanged, comforting and familiar, even as the city around it continued to evolve. That sense of trust became the foundation for everything else on the menu.

Why Bun Maska Became An Icon

Although chai is the heart of Cafe Niloufer, bun maska quietly became its most loved companion. The appeal lies in its simple pleasure. The bun is soft yet sturdy, warm enough to melt the butter without losing its shape. The maska is rich, creamy and indulgent, creating a perfect balance when enjoyed with strong tea. For many people in Hyderabad, bun maska is linked to early mornings, late night conversations, office breaks and post college hangouts. It is affordable, filling and familiar, which makes it a regular comfort food rather than an occasional treat.

From One Outlet To A Citywide Favourite

From its original Lakdikapul location, Cafe Niloufer has grown across Hyderabad, with outlets in Red Hills, Banjara Hills, Himayatnagar, Hitec City and even the RGI Airport. Despite this expansion, the taste has remained consistent, something regulars often point out with pride.





Serving more than twenty thousand customers every day, the cafe has also moved into retail with its tea powders and expanded food offerings that include malai bun, cookies, puffs and rice bowls. Yet bun maska remains unchanged, holding its position as one of the most loved items on the menu.





And so, Cafe Niloufer's bun maska continues to thrive, carried forward by taste, tradition and the people who love it.