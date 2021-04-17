Is it really summer if you haven't binged on your favourite ice cream? Well, if you haven't yet dug into a fair share of scoops and cones, we would warn you from visiting Masaba Gupta's Instagram account. The designer-actress posted a picture of a chocobar ice cream that she was munching on and we could not help but drool. The snap gave us classic nineties vibes and Masaba, too, seemed to agree. She had captioned the photo, "Old school," with a heart-eye emoji. Take a look.

From her recent Instagram photos, it appears that Masaba is enjoying her summer goodies. A while back, the designer shared with us her favourite breakfast recipe. Posting a picture of her meal, she wrote, "Almond butter + warm toast + aam. Thank me later." The mangoes on toast idea seemed like the perfect mix of health and taste.

It is also not Masaba's first tryst with ice-creams, this summer. Last week, she posted an image of a loaded ice cream bowl and wrote, "Vegan-sugar free Espresso ice cream + Chocolate Fudgy cake ice cream +++ Crushed Marie Biscuit. Tell me a better survival recipe."

But don't get fooled. Masaba is not always indulging in these sweet delights. The fitness enthusiast often shares pictures and recipes of her healthy meals with us. Masaba, who recently underwent a major body transformation, has credited the change to regular exercise and healthy eating.

Masaba's salad recipes are also a huge hit with fans who can be seen leaving positive comments and questions in the comment box. She uploaded a clip of her healthy summertime salad and promised her fans that more would follow.

So, the yummy salad or the delish ice cream-- what is your pick going to be? And for those of you wanting to try your hands at making some chocobar at home, we have got you covered. You can check out the recipe here.