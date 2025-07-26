Green chutney is not just a dip; it is a miracle food. Just a small spoonful of it can instantly make any snack seem tastier. Whether you're eating pakoras, parathas or kebabs, you must realise that a good green chutney can work wonders as a pairing. Many of us make green (hari) chutney at home with mint and/or coriander leaves. It is a beloved side dish and sandwich spread. But there are so many other ways you can use green chutney while cooking. Here are some of them

Here Are 5 Unique Green Chutney Ideas You Must Try

1. Elevate pakoras using green chutney

Use green chutney to make your pakoras more exciting. For instance, make paneer chutney pakoras instead of regular paneer pakoras. Spread green chutney between two paneer pieces and sandwich them together before coating with besan batter (read full recipe here). You can use the same logic for bread pakoras, aloo pakoras, mixed veg pakoras, fried bread rolls, etc.





2. Add green chutney to the stuffing of different snacks

Whether you're making samosas, stuffed patties, double-layered cutlets or any similar snack, green chutney can be your secret ingredient for extra flavour. Simply mix green chutney with the ingredients of the stuffing - they could be potatoes, paneer, chicken, minced meat, etc. This will enhance the taste and texture of the filling, while giving the dish a unique twist.

3. Mix green chutney with mayo to make a unique spread

Green chutney is a wonderful spread, dip and salad dressing by itself. But mix it with mayo and the results will be magical. You can use this mayo-chutney combination for sandwiches, wraps, rolls, salads, chaat, chip-and-dip platters and much more. You can even use it as a unique desi pizza sauce. The key is to nail the exact ratio of mayo to chutney. Add too much mayo, and you will get a diluted result. Add too much chutney and it may become too spicy or lumpy.

4. Coat fish/chicken in green chutney before cooking

Need a last-minute marinade? Use green chutney with a little lime juice. Not only does it make the fish/chicken more tender, but it will also give it a yummy masala coating. For chicken, you can also add a little dahi (curds) to the marinade. This hack can be used for grilled, baked or pan-fried dishes.





5. Make green chutney pulao

Want a quick way to upgrade your pulao? Add green chutney to it. This hack is so simple, you might wonder why you didn't consider doing it before. And those who have already tasted chutney pulao are familiar with its deliciousness! Just ensure the rice, veggies and chutneys are evenly mixed. Otherwise, you'll end up with unpleasant chunks of chutney while eating.

How To Make Green Chutney At Home:

Green chutney is very easy to make at home. You only need a handful of ingredients to make this classic Indian treat. Every household may have its own version of this chutney. Common elements are coriander leaves, mint leaves, lemon juice and green chillies. The rest you can customise based on your needs and preferences. Here's an easy recipe for green chutney to get you started. While making this coriander chutney, avoid these common mistakes to get the perfect result.

Different Types Of Green Chutney Recipes:

In India, green (hari) chutney generally refers to some kind of mint-coriander chutney. Some recipes use more mint, while others spotlight coriander instead. Some are runny, while others have a chunky consistency. But there are different types of green chutneys even beyond such variations. Some use curry leaves, raw mangoes and different chillies to make chutneys that are green in colour and have some similarities to the classic. Discover a few popular green chutney recipes here.