Masaba Gupta is a food influencer if there ever was one. The designer's social media account is now a preferred destination for both fashion and food lovers. And now, all her followers can rejoice as Masaba has dropped the most delicious breakfast recipe of all time. Sharing a picture of some mangoes on toast, she wrote, "Almond butter + warm toast + aam. Thank me later." Well, we are all thanking Masaba for this yummy and quick recipe, and can't wait to try it. Also, who said tasty means unhealthy? Masaba's recipe is not only delicious but also easy on the tummy.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Shares Her Whole-Day Diet For Weight Loss And PCOD (Pics Inside)

Earlier, the designer showed how she indulged in her favourite desserts without compromising on her health. Sharing an image of scrumptious looking ice cream, she wrote, "Vegan-sugar free Espresso ice cream + Chocolate Fudgy cake ice cream +++ Crushed Marie Biscuit," adding, "Tell me a better survival recipe."

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Swears By Simple, Home-Cooked Food And Here's Proof

The dish left Masaba's followers and colleagues drooling. Masaba's co-actress Rytasha Rathore wrote, "OH YUMMM". The two worked together in Netflix's 'Masaba Masaba'. Celebrity interior designer Vinita Chaitanya wrote, "Delish. I do fresh mango with a dark chocolate sorbet."

Masaba's salad recipes are also a huge hit on the platform too. Recently the actress posted Instagram Reels of her favourite salad. Sharing the recipe, she wrote, "I love a good, quick summer salad for lunch in this scorching heat! It's super easy: ingredients- fresh kale, washed in cold water and massage the leaves with olive oil. One Pomegranate, 1/2 a pink guava, sunflower seeds for crunch."

For salad dressing, one will need olive oil, vinegar, Himalayan pink salt and black pepper. Masaba advised her Insta fam to "mix all of these and toss with the salad and enjoy." She added, "I'll be sharing lots of my summer staple healthy food!"

Also Read: "Sending Palak Paneer And Paratha," Neena Gupta's Message For Daughter Masaba Is Just So Relatable

Take a look at some of the other awesome food on Masaba's Instagram page.