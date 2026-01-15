Sugarcane juice, fondly known as ganne ka ras among desis, is a drink that instantly refreshes and delights. Picture this: you're walking down a busy street and suddenly spot a vendor preparing this sweet treat. The very first sip feels like pure bliss, instantly lifting your spirits. Beyond its irresistible taste, sugarcane juice is a powerhouse of health benefits, packed with iron, calcium, magnesium, antioxidants and essential nutrients. It's a classic favourite that never goes out of style. But here's a twist - have you ever tried sugarcane juice infused with strawberries? If not, this video is going to surprise you.





In a clip posted by food vlogger Rahul Thakur on Instagram, a street-side vendor is seen selling his unique fusion drink: strawberry sugarcane juice. He simply loads the hollowed-out middle of a sugarcane stalk with a few strawberries before placing it inside a juicer. Next, the machine dispenses a pinkish liquid with strawberry chunks into a glass. And voila! Strawberry sugarcane juice is ready to be served. The video has earned 20.4 million views.

Watch the full video below:

The internet wasted no time in sharing its thoughts on this unique twist. "Honestly, I know that this drink tastes amazing," noted a user. "If lemon is great, imagine strawberry, congratulations on the idea," wrote another. "Move over, strawberry matcha, your opponent is here," pointed out an individual. "All you have to do is just strain out the strawberries or whatever got into the juice and it should be perfectly fine," noted one person. "I've never had strawberry like this, now I want it," commented a foodie. "This turned out strangely tasty, considering it was made in INDIA," read a remark.





Did you know sugarcane juice can also be used to prepare a delicious kheer? All you need to do is boil 1 litre of sugarcane juice with cardamom powder in a saucepan. Once the juice starts boiling, add the washed and soaked rice, stirring until it is fully cooked. Next, add dry fruits and stir for an additional five minutes before turning off the flame. And you're done! Here is the step-by-step recipe.





From refreshing drinks to innovative desserts like ganne ka kheer, sugarcane juice proves it's more versatile than we ever imagined.