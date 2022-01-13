Sugarcane juice - or ganne ka ras as we fondly call it - is a drink that is relished across the country. The very thought of this refreshing drink instantly reminds us of the street vendors selling sugarcane juice at every nook and corner. Besides being delicious and soul-soothing, this desi drink is superbly healthy too. It is loaded with antioxidants, magnesium, calcium, iron and several other essential nutrients. Sugarcane juice is alkaline in nature and might help promote immune-health. That's not all. It also abounds with electrolytes, making it a great drink for hydration. Did you know you can make this juice at home too? Yes, you heard us. If this thought never occurred in your mind, then let us tell you, making ganne ka ras at home is not as tough as it seems.





How To Make Ganne Ka Ras (Sugarcane Juice):

To make this drink, you need to first wash the sugarcanes, peel the hard outer-layer and then cut them into small pieces. Then, put the pieces in blender and blend with some water.

Now, transfer the juice (with the extract) in a muslin cloth and squeeze out the fresh juice. Click here to know the detailed process of extracting sugarcane juice.





Now that you have a glassful of fresh juice, you can either gulp it down as is or make some delicious recipes with it. Culinary usage of sugarcane juice is aplenty. From adding it to yummy chicken recipe to making decadent desserts with the juice - options are many, leaving you spoilt for choices. Here, we bring you a unique recipe where you can make the classic kheer by adding sugarcane juice in it. The dish is called ganne ka kheer. Sounds delicious, isn't it? So, without further ado, let's find out the recipe.





Sugarcane Juice Kheer Recipe: How To Make Ganne Ka Kheer:

To make ganne ka kheer, take 1 litre sugarcane juice in a saucepan and bring it to boil. Add cardamom powder to it for some flavours. When the juice boils, add washed and soaked (for 15 minutes) rice to it and keep stirring until the rice is boiled. Once the rice is boiled, add dry fruits in it, stir it for at least 5 more minutes and switch off the flame. And your ganne ka kheer is ready to be relished. In the whole process, make sure you keep the flame (of the gas stove) low and stir continuously to avoid any kind of burning.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of ganne ka kheer (sugarcane juice).





Try this unique kheer recipe and let us know how you liked it. And for more such sugarcane juice recipes, click here.



