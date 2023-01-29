Indian food is being appreciated by foodies all across the globe. There are so many Indian delicacies that are making their way to the global palate, and finally getting the due credit and recognition they deserve. When it comes to drinks too, India has plenty of variety. From a frothy chaas to a refreshing kokum sherbet, there are a plethora of drinks to be found all across the country. And now, a Korean blogger has confessed his love for one such desi drink. The blogger, Kim Jaehyeon, hails from South Korea and he recently visited India and enjoyed a classic refreshing drink when he landed. Wondering what it was? None other than sugarcane juice or 'ganne ka ras'. Take a look at the full video here:

(Also Read: Korean Chef Speaks Fluent Hindi While Cooking, Impresses Internet)

"The first thing I did when I reached India," wrote the blogger in the caption of the video. The video has received over 1.1 million views and 130k likes since the time it was posted. In the clip, we could see Kim Jaehyeon chronicling his travels across the country. He landed in the country, took a couple of bus and bike rides and finally reached a sugarcane juice stall in Maharashtra. The vendor gave him a glass full of the yummy drink, that he managed to finish in a single gulp! He also tried biting into a sugarcane stick in the true desi way.





Hundreds of appreciative comments poured in for the video of the Korean blogger enjoying sugarcane juice. "It is the best drink to try," said one user while another wrote, "Indians are moving to Korea and Koreans are moving to India. But we're literally happy to see you!" A few others had some suggestions for the blogger to try out the various foods of India. "Jaehyeon try golgappa you will never ever forget that it's the best and famous in Mumbai and other places of India too," said one user while another suggested, "Please visit Northeast India too. You're gonna love it for sure!"





What did you think of the viral video of the Korean blogger? Tell us in the comments. Meanwhile, if you want to know the health benefits and recipes of the desi drink sugarcane juice, click here.