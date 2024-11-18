McDonald's Corp. is spending $100 million in an effort to revive sales and support franchisees after a severe E. Coli outbreak spooked diners away, local media reported.





In a memo sent to employees and franchisees, McDonald's said Quarter Pounder burgers topped with slivered onions were now back on menus nationwide and that the company was investing $35 million into marketing and ads, reports Xinhua quoting Bloomberg News on Friday.





Additionally, the company is spending 65 million dollars on programs that support franchisees, like deferrals on rent and royalties.

Foot traffic and sales have taken a beating since the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in October that it was investigating an E. Coli outbreak linked to the fresh slivered onions that top McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers.





In response to the outbreak, which killed one and sickened more than 100 people, the chain pulled Quarter Pounders from 20 per cent of its more than 13,000 US stores.



