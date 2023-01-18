Fast food has become an excellent meal option all across the world. Whether it is because of ease of access to fast food restaurants, affordability, or quality food, there are multiple reasons for their success. Big burger giants such as Burger King, McDonald's and more have opened up so many outlets across the world after their success. Interestingly, with each country, the menu on offer also changes slightly. If you have ever wondered about the differences between McDonald's outlets in different countries, this may be of interest to you. A woman from the USA, Annika Swanson, has revealed the surprising differences between McDonald's in Australia, where she is living, and McDonald's back home in the USA.





According to Daily Mail, the woman noted a number of differences between McDonald's Australia and the USA, including the differences in prices. According to Swanson, the prices at Australia's McDonald's were relatively much higher. "We're at Australian McDonald's. I cannot get over the McChicken is $7.35. It's way cheaper in America," she said in a video that went viral on social media. Thus, she also pointed out that in McDonald's USA, you got a lot more food at lesser prices.





McDonald's has different menus across the world. Photo Credit: iStock

Further, she revealed that certain kinds of foods were available only at certain times. For instance, the McChicken wasn't available after a certain time. There were also certain food options that were only available in Australia, such as potato scallops with chicken salt; toasted sandwiches, banana bread, chocolate macarons and sparkling water. "They also have three-piece McNuggets, which they don't have in America, which is what I'm getting," said Swanson as per LadBible. The nuggets seemed smaller in size, as per the woman, but they came with a side of sauce that was an add-on.





What did you think of the interesting differences in McDonald's? Have you spotted any McDonald's in foreign countries whose menu was even more different? Tell us in the comments.