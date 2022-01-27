Fast food has become one of our topmost choices when it comes to eating out. The quick meals are ready and packed in a matter of minutes, and mostly come with consistent taste and excellent quality food. Online ordering has made fast food even more accessible and hassle-free. However, sometimes even the best fast food joints experience a lapse in quality for certain orders. Recently, a woman was shocked to find a huge spider in her McDonald's wrap that she ordered from the takeaway. This incident took place on 19 January with the lady, Katie Moss, who is currently based in Cheshire, United Kingdom. Take a look:

The 21-year-old woman from the UK had ordered a bacon and chicken McWrap along with chips and a burger for lunch. After munching through nearly three-fourths of the wrap, she came across something 'so hard' as told to Mirror UK. At first, she thought it was a hard part of tomato or lettuce but on closer examination, it turned out to be a huge spider. Katie Moss further said that it seemed to be an exotic species that she hadn't seen around the area.





The lady was left immensely disgusted and contacted the McDonald's outlet for a refund. They promised to investigate and even offered her a GBP 10 voucher. "As soon as this was brought to the attention of the restaurant, the customer was apologised to and offered both a refund and replacement meal," said a McDonald's spokesperson. However, Moss was not convinced and demanded compensation instead of a replacement meal.

What did you think of the bizarre incident? Tell us in the comments below. Meanwhile, the spider in McDonald's meal was not the only instance when an unwanted element made its way into a fast food meal. Recently, a KFC customer in the UK was shocked to find a fried chicken head in her chicken wings meal. The fast-food giant then issued an official apology to the customer.





